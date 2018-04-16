In Photos: School of Art galleries

The galleries saw abstract paintings and projections and well as vividly human-like ceramic pieces.

Close Lisa Ikerd-Carradine utilizes her personal experiences of both circus and Cirque life in her exhibit titled "Circle of Cirque." Sabrina Flores | Daily 49er

Sabrina Flores | Daily 49er Lisa Ikerd-Carradine utilizes her personal experiences of both circus and Cirque life in her exhibit titled "Circle of Cirque."

Advertisement

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close