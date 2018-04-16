1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Daily 49er

Menu

In Photos: School of Art galleries

The galleries saw abstract paintings and projections and well as vividly human-like ceramic pieces.

Sabrina Flores, Assistant Photo EditorApril 16, 2018Leave a Comment

Lisa+Ikerd-Carradine+utilizes+her+personal+experiences+of+both+circus+and+Cirque+life+in+her+exhibit+titled+%22Circle+of+Cirque.%22
Lisa Ikerd-Carradine utilizes her personal experiences of both circus and Cirque life in her exhibit titled

Lisa Ikerd-Carradine utilizes her personal experiences of both circus and Cirque life in her exhibit titled "Circle of Cirque."

Sabrina Flores | Daily 49er

Sabrina Flores | Daily 49er

Lisa Ikerd-Carradine utilizes her personal experiences of both circus and Cirque life in her exhibit titled "Circle of Cirque."

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Slideshow • 16 Photos
Sabrina Flores | Daily 49er

The progression of the Winnie the Pooh bear in Barnett's pieces shows the wear and tear that objects we use to soothe ourselves.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • In Photos: School of Art galleries

    Arts & Life

    In Photos: The Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach takes to the streets

  • In Photos: School of Art galleries

    Arts & Life

    Matt’s Munchies: Taco Beach is a getaway close to campus

  • In Photos: School of Art galleries

    Arts & Life

    Canonizing comics: Marjane Satrapi’s ‘Persepolis’

  • In Photos: School of Art galleries

    Arts & Life

    ‘Empathetic’ tackles animal cruelty and our apathy toward the issue

  • In Photos: School of Art galleries

    Arts & Life

    ‘Far Cry 5’ takes the fight home while sticking to its roots

  • In Photos: School of Art galleries

    Arts & Life

    In photos: School of Art galleries

  • In Photos: School of Art galleries

    Arts & Life

    ‘Conscious Collection’ features artwork from CSULB students of various marginalized communities

  • In Photos: School of Art galleries

    Arts & Life

    ‘A Quiet Place’ is an early contender for best horror film of the year

  • In Photos: School of Art galleries

    Arts & Life

    WonderCon 2018: The Comics, The Cosplay and The Merchandise

  • In Photos: School of Art galleries

    Arts & Life

    CSULB Master student experiences the chance of a lifetime on fully-funded exchange program to study culture in Japan