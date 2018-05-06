1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Long Beach to see first Disney Day

ASI replaces the annual spring concert with a $10 day at Disneyland.

Samantha Diaz, Arts and Life Editor
May 6, 2018

A statue of Walt Disney holding hands with his mascot, Mickey Mouse. ASI will be holding its first Disney Day on Friday where students will be able to attend Disneyland for $10.

A statue of Walt Disney holding hands with his mascot, Mickey Mouse. ASI will be holding its first Disney Day on Friday where students will be able to attend Disneyland for $10.

Courtesy of Joe Matthews

Courtesy of Joe Matthews

A statue of Walt Disney holding hands with his mascot, Mickey Mouse. ASI will be holding its first Disney Day on Friday where students will be able to attend Disneyland for $10.

Students can ditch glow sticks and dancing shoes for Mickey Mouse ears and Dole Whip in the first ever Long Beach State ASI Disney Day in place of the annual spring time concerts.

The announcement was made Saturday via Associated Students Inc.’s Instagram.

“ASI is always mindful of how student fees are spent and what they’re meant for, and since we as students passed this fee to support a magical end of the year experience, that’s exactly what we intend to bring you,” ASI President Joe Nino said in the video. “That’s right folks — we’re going to Disneyland.”

The event will take place Friday during regular park hours, 9 a.m. to midnight and will include a reserved ASI hospitality section located in the Starcade in Tomorrowland from 2 to 6 p.m. Students can access free food, drinks and Long Beach State gear in this area.

Nino explained that the event was planned after Beach Pride Events realized last week they were unable to “make [the spring concert] happen.”

ASI Communications Manager James Ahumada explained that they were in the process of making offers to various artists before realizing the conflicting dates and cost of performers would make it impossible.

“We wanted to give something back to the students still, so we started looking for other options,” Ahumada said.

Tickets for Disney Day are $10 and will go on sale at 2 p.m. Monday on a first-come-first-served basis. They require a student ID and come with a VIP wristband, which grants you access to the ASI hospitality section. Students are permitted to begin lining up at 1 p.m.

