Matt’s Munchies: Hello to you, Bai Plu

Sometimes people want a nice, quiet space to collect themselves and escape for a bit. The atmosphere at Bai Plu Thai and Sushi Bar provides just that, along with a filling meal.

Over its 10 years of service, Bai Plu has brought more of a high-end restaurant atmosphere compared to a bar or sports grill, so a special occasion would be more fitting here instead of an everyday lunch.

The restaurant offered a entree menu larger than any other place I have visited. A varied amount of appetizers, soups, salads, fish, noodles and sushi dishes were available to choose from.

I ordered the Jan Pu noodles, a hearty dish of pan fried noodles served with crab meat, egg, lettuce and green onion.

The first few bites offered a sweet and savory taste to the tongue before the spice set in. The noodles were soft in texture and strong in taste, creating a delight that made it hard to put my fork down. The scrambled egg texture of the egg was able to compliment the flavor from the rest of the ingredients by absorbing the flavor from the noodles and green onions. I found myself searching for pieces of egg to mix with the noodles and crab meat

They say that you get what you pay for and this has never been more true at this restaurant. While prices are higher than anything one would get on campus for example, the quick, attentive service from the staff and the exceptional quality of the food will convince you that Bai Plu is worth every cent.

The ambiance was a lot of things: relaxing, calm and quiet. But above all, Bai Plu is best described as peaceful. The comfortable level of noise was soothing, something that not many restaurants can boast.

Bai Plu struck me as a different place because it didn’t have that rowdy vibe I normally experience at the more active restaurants I go to. The food served there felt like it was meant for a different kind of visit. This was the kind of food to eat while celebrating as it made my visit there a special one.

My time at Bai Plu was a delight with the excellent service, food and a tranquil atmosphere. The noodles were sensational and satisfied my cravings. To any Thai food fans in the area, Bai Plu is definitely worth the visit.