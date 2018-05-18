Five things to do in Long Beach before the summer ends

The time for cramming, losing sleep and living on Starbucks coffee has come to a close for the students of Cal State Long Beach. They now have the summer to look forward to in all its hot and sticky glory.

Now that the semester is over, there are numerous opportunities to make the most out of summer break right in Long Beach.

It may be tempting to use this summer to relax in bed with a new Netflix Original series, but don’t let the summer fly by without any notable memories to look back on once the drudgery of a new school year takes control again.

The Museum of Latin American Art

Upon entering the MOLAA, you’ll be met with pristine white walls decorated with different pieces of art. A large, red crab made of recycled materials, fiberglass and steel sits with a British Columbia license plate on its lower half. The museum offers visitors a look into modern and contemporary Latin American art with various mediums to choose from such as photography, sculptures and videos. There are three exhibitions being displayed over the summer: “El Exploratorio: Zona I – Beyond the Limits and the Processes of Creation,” “Extracorporeal (Beyond the Body)” and “Beyond the Blueprint!”

General admission is $10 and admission for students with a valid ID is $7. Free admission is offered every Sunday and every fourth Thursday of every month from 5-9 p.m. A full list of hours is listed on the museum’s website.

Moonlight Movies on the Beach

Coined a “Long Beach tradition,” by the Alfredo’s Beach Club’s website, “Moonlight Movies on the Beach” is perfect for movie buffs who don’t want to break the bank.

Each film will be shown in one of three locations: Granada Beach, Cherry Beach or Alamitos Beach June 19 through August 21. Hordes of people gather on the sand and pick a cozy spot to watch summer favorites on a large projector screen.

Both movie showings and parking are free, with food and snacks available for purchase.

This summer’s movies include Pixar’s “Coco,” “The Incredibles” and Marvel’s “Black Panther.” A full list of films can be found on their website. All movies begin around 8 p.m., so make sure to bring a blanket and jacket.

Long Beach Antique Market

For some retail therapy, the Long Beach Antique Market is a great place to find cheap and unique items. This flea market takes place every third Sunday and features over 800 vendors selling anything from trading cards to vinyl records. General admission is $7 from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Early admission is available for purchase for $12 and grant admittance at 5:30 a.m.

Aquarium of the Pacific

The Aquarium of the Pacific offers a variety of different attractions to see, and will bring out the inner child and nature-enthusiast in anyone. According to the website, there are 19 major habitats and 32 focused exhibits both outdoors and indoors. Visitors can see and touch sharks in the Shark Lagoon or visit the sea otter habitat to watch and learn more about the marine mammal. There are various packages available through the website but a stand-alone general admission ticket is $29.95 for adults and $17.95 for kids.

Rosie’s Dog Beach

Dog-lovers should visit Rosie’s Beach, the “only legal off-leash dog beach in the LA county,” according to timeout.com. Bring your own furry friend or come without one and meet the many dogs relaxing in the sun. Rosie’s also has multiple nets, so feel free to bring some friends and a volleyball. Free parking is available as well as metered.