The new student’s guide to on-campus adventures

When you first set foot onto Cal State Long Beach’s campus and feel the ocean air drift through your hair, your first thought typically isn’t how excited you are to embark on the endless journey of homework and exams.

Students tend to be more interested in what happens outside of class and the many experiences they will have off campus; however, having time to actually leave campus is a whole other challenge.

For those whose class schedule takes up most of their daylight, here is your guide to on-campus adventures:

Earl Burns Miller Japanese Garden

The Earl Burns Japanese Garden, home to Japanese imported Kasuga lanterns, bonsai trees and a tranquil koi fish pond, is a staple for students looking for a relaxing atmosphere to get their zen on. Students typically find this 1.5 acre gorgeous green Japanese-style landscape as a place to unwind from the pressures of school and work. A quarter will get you a handful of koi food to feed the orange fish that live in the large koi pond. Located in between Lot 14 and Parkside Residential housing, the garden is easy to miss for students who don’t venture to that part of campus. Admission is free for students and is open Thursday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m, and Sunday noon to 4 p.m. The garden is closed Saturdays and Mondays.

USU Game Center

If you are more of a competitive spirit and crave a thrilling victory, the first floor of the University Student Union will quickly become your new home. The Game Center is located in the dead-center of campus and is easily accessible to students no matter where their class may be. The lounge offers students affordable entertainment and gaming options including bowling, billiards, sticks lounge, table tennis, quad air hockey, shuffleboard, foosball, swimming and board games. The game center also has Room 103 which is an ideal hangout spot and sells snacks such as nachos and hot dogs, with comfy seating and charging stations. The lounge also contains a piano that students are free to play and rental sound tubes, a piece of plastic that emits sound when moved. If you’re more in the mood to just sit back and relax, you can enjoy the center’s two big-screen TVs. Lockers are available for rent at the start of each semester for $25 and are provided for students who prefer to game with their hands free. Full rates are provided on the Game Center’s website.

Sculpture Tour

If you prefer a more artistic environment, the university offers 21 sculptures from noteworthy artists such as Bryan Hunt and Piotr Kowalski. Scattered throughout the 320-acre campus, these gems are a must-see for art lovers. Staff members from the University Art Museum lead walking tours that cover approximately two miles. Tours last about two hours and visitors are welcomed to bring food for a picnic to enjoy after the long stroll. Contact [email protected] or call 562-985-7601 to schedule a tour.

Buy fresh produce at the Farmers Market

Thanks to Associated Students Inc., vendors sell fresh produce and prepared foods on Friendship Walk, North of USU) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays. This year the Farmers Market starts in the fall 2018 semester, though specific monthly dates have yet to be determined. Past vendors have included Homeboy Bakery, Pressed Juicery and Joe’s Produce. Be sure to bring cash since not all vendors accept credit card payments.

Walter Pyramid

Certainly one of the most iconic features at CSULB, Walter Pyramid is 18 stories above north campus and can be seen from miles away. If you are looking to boost your Instagram feed by showcasing your first picture of Beach Pride, taking a picture in front of the big blue pyramid is essential. The Walter Pyramid is home of Long Beach State Athletics and hosts games for women’s and men’s basketball and volleyball. The building also features a state-of-the-art conference center, first-rate venue for academic lectures, workshops, seminars and banquets. Tickets for sporting events are available online or in person at the Walter Pyramid ticket booth located to the right of the east stairs.