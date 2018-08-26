Student ID cards provide a path to many discounts

With tuition taking over $3,000 from every student’s bank account, finding spare change for textbooks, transportation or even a fun night out with friends can be difficult, if not impossible. Luckily your student ID with that awkward, sweaty photo you took at orientation is also a pass to many discounts. For those listed below, you won’t even have to travel off campus.

Books and movies

Through the University Library, students have access to many books, movies and more for free. Students can buy textbooks from the University Bookstore or on Amazon, but occasionally students can find what they need on library shelves. Books checked out from the school library are loaned out for a maximum of 16 weeks — one week shy from the length of a semester. Similar to public libraries, students and faculty can submit requests for purchases to the University Library via a form on their website.

Information & Ticket Center

The Information & Ticket Center is a desk located on the second floor of the University Student Union which offers tickets to multiple amusement parks and movie theaters at discounted prices. To purchase anything from this center, one must present their student ID card. At the center, tickets to Harkins Theatres are $8 or $9, AMC Theatres are $11 and Regal Theatres are offered at $9.25. Amusement parks included at the center for a discounted price are the Aquarium of the Pacific, Knott’s Berry Farm, LEGOLAND California, San Diego Safari Park, San Diego Zoo, Six Flags Magic Mountain, Universal Studios, Speed Zone and Raging Waters. Prices can be found on the center’s website and may change without notice. The center is open Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Public transportation

The Long Beach Transit buses which travel throughout the campus and city can be accessed for free via purchase of a TAP sticker. Students, staff and faculty can buy TAP stickers for $5 at the Cashiers Office on the first floor of Brotman Hall. Instead of paying $1.25 for individual bus rides, those with the TAP pass will only have to pay once for their initial purchase of the sticker.

Student Health Services

Found on Beach Drive across the street from Los Cerritos Hall and the Nursing building, the Student Health Services offers counseling, immunization clinics, medication and more at reduced prices which are subject to change. A full list of services and costs can be found on the service’s tab on their website. Prices for medicine from the pharmacy range from $1.50 to $29.50, with the majority being under $10. Short-term psychiatric services are offered at no charge for current students.

Student Recreation and Wellness Center

The Student Recreation and Wellness Center is an on-campus gym that offers free memberships to all undergraduate students. The center is located between George H. Allen Field and Palo Verde Avenue and to register, students have to go to the front desk and enter their nine-digit ID number into a machine. After this, they will simply have to place their hand on a scanner to enter.

The SRWC offers fitness classes, a pool, gym equipment, a rock climbing wall and more. It is open from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. Monday to Thursday, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends. Additional information can be found on their website.