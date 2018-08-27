In photos: First day of school
Long Beach State's first day of the fall semester featured crowded walkways and full parking lots.
The blue steel of the iconic Walter Pyramid reflects the hot sun, creating a center point on campus for new and returning students.
Ryan Guitare | Daily 49er
Students navigate the crowded walkways near the 49er Shops Bookstore to get to class on time for the first day of school.
