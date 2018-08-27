1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Daily 49er

In photos: First day of school

Long Beach State's first day of the fall semester featured crowded walkways and full parking lots.

Ryan Guitare, Photo EditorAugust 27, 2018Leave a Comment

The+blue+steel+of+the+iconic+Walter+Pyramid+reflects+the+hot+sun%2C+creating+a+center+point+on+campus+for+new+and+returning+students.+
Ryan Guitare | Daily 49er

Ryan Guitare | Daily 49er

The blue steel of the iconic Walter Pyramid reflects the hot sun, creating a center point on campus for new and returning students.

Slideshow • 5 Photos
Ryan Guitare | Daily 49er
Students navigate the crowded walkways near the 49er Shops Bookstore to get to class on time for the first day of school.

