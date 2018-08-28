In photos: Long Beach State first week lookbook

"[I get my fashion inspiration from] boys clothing, southern California. I’m born and raised in Long Beach so I’ve sort of been around the whole surfing, skating scene. I think Dua Lipa is very stylish personally, I like people who dress a little outlandish. I dress so much like my mom, she has so many clothes from the '90s, so I definitely recycle that. I cut this skirt myself, my Vans, I mean are you really from Long Beach if you don’t own a pair of vans? This shirt is thrifted, the belt is a hand-me-down from my mom and earrings I like to keep it simple. Gold suits me better than any kind of silver. Apple watch, a necessity for me personally.” -Sarah Grunwald, molecular cell major

Suzane Jlelati | Daily 49er