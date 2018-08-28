1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Daily 49er

Menu

In photos: Long Beach State first week lookbook

Students embraced the first week of the fall semester with their own distinct sense of fashion.

Suzane Jlelati, News AssistantAugust 28, 2018Leave a Comment

%22%5BI+get+my+fashion+inspiration+from%5D+boys+clothing%2C+southern+California.+I%E2%80%99m+born+and+raised+in+Long+Beach+so+I%E2%80%99ve+sort+of+been+around+the+whole+surfing%2C+skating+scene.+I+think+Dua+Lipa+is+very+stylish+personally%2C+I+like+people+who+dress+a+little+outlandish.+I+dress+so+much+like+my+mom%2C+she+has+so+many+clothes+from+the+%2790s%2C+so+I+definitely+recycle+that.+I+cut+this+skirt+myself%2C+my+Vans%2C+I+mean+are+you+really+from+Long+Beach+if+you+don%E2%80%99t+own+a+pair+of+vans%3F+This+shirt+is+thrifted%2C+the+belt+is+a+hand-me-down+from+my+mom+and+earrings+I+like+to+keep+it+simple.+Gold+suits+me+better+than+any+kind+of+silver.+Apple+watch%2C+a+necessity+for+me+personally.%E2%80%9D+-Sarah+Grunwald%2C+molecular+cell+major

"[I get my fashion inspiration from] boys clothing, southern California. I’m born and raised in Long Beach so I’ve sort of been around the whole surfing, skating scene. I think Dua Lipa is very stylish personally, I like people who dress a little outlandish. I dress so much like my mom, she has so many clothes from the '90s, so I definitely recycle that. I cut this skirt myself, my Vans, I mean are you really from Long Beach if you don’t own a pair of vans? This shirt is thrifted, the belt is a hand-me-down from my mom and earrings I like to keep it simple. Gold suits me better than any kind of silver. Apple watch, a necessity for me personally.” -Sarah Grunwald, molecular cell major

Suzane Jlelati | Daily 49er

Suzane Jlelati | Daily 49er

"[I get my fashion inspiration from] boys clothing, southern California. I’m born and raised in Long Beach so I’ve sort of been around the whole surfing, skating scene. I think Dua Lipa is very stylish personally, I like people who dress a little outlandish. I dress so much like my mom, she has so many clothes from the '90s, so I definitely recycle that. I cut this skirt myself, my Vans, I mean are you really from Long Beach if you don’t own a pair of vans? This shirt is thrifted, the belt is a hand-me-down from my mom and earrings I like to keep it simple. Gold suits me better than any kind of silver. Apple watch, a necessity for me personally.” -Sarah Grunwald, molecular cell major

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Slideshow • 6 Photos
Suzane Jlelati | Daily 49er
"My day-to-day is like a punk rockstar. Kanye West really started it for me. Travis Scott and Playboi Carti are very inspirational. I think it’s cool where fashion is today, people are more accepting of things, so men can wear more gender fluid things. I tend to experiment with those things as well. I listen to punk and I listen to rap, so the pants are inspired by punk with the patches and what not. Vans because I like to skate and the shirt, I really like loud prints. Travis Scott likes to wear a lot of big prints. These pants are from Dickies, I custom tapered them and then I put on a pocket and patches on. My chain, I got this at the Home Depot.” -Calvin Phan, fashion merchandising

Tags: , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • In photos: Long Beach State first week lookbook

    Arts & Life

    In photos: First day of school

  • In photos: Long Beach State first week lookbook

    Arts & Life

    Student ID cards provide a path to many discounts

  • In photos: Long Beach State first week lookbook

    Arts & Life

    Smorgasport provides pre-fall fun for new and old students

  • In photos: Long Beach State first week lookbook

    Arts & Life

    ‘Sorry to Bother You’ is a bizarre and freshly unique satire

  • In photos: Long Beach State first week lookbook

    Arts & Life

    ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ may be small, but the laughs are huge

  • In photos: Long Beach State first week lookbook

    Arts & Life

    Red, white and what to do

  • In photos: Long Beach State first week lookbook

    Arts & Life

    POW! WOW! Long Beach kicks off week-long art event

  • In photos: Long Beach State first week lookbook

    Arts & Life

    The summer movie box office is going to explode with these releases

  • In photos: Long Beach State first week lookbook

    Arts & Life

    Where to find cheap and local food as a new CSULB student

  • In photos: Long Beach State first week lookbook

    Arts & Life

    Finding the art at Cal State Long Beach