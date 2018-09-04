Prepare to dance, eat, sing and connect with campus clubs

Making your way through the crowded quad, walking by colorful tents to the sounds of cheering club members and blasting music can only mean one thing — Week of Welcome.

The two-day event happens every semester at Long Beach State and provides an opportunity for students to see what the campus has to offer in terms of extracurricular activities and clubs.

Any club, sport or organization that is approved by Student Life and Development is eligible to participate in Week of Welcome.

Jonathan Ibarra, the lead program assistant for Week of Welcome, has been in charge of planning the event for three years, and says this year will boast over 250 organizations of various cultural, educational and leisurely.

“Week of Welcome can help students find their niche within the Beach,” Ibarra said.“[The event] will elevate their collegiate experience by allowing them to meet new people and make friends by joining something.”

First launched over 10 years ago, the large mixer is one of Associated Students Inc.’s longest standing events.

Fourth-year psychology major, Elizabeth Swanee said that she wasn’t aware of the clubs that the school had to offer last year and found Week of Welcome helpful in learning about them.

“I actually joined the Esports Club last semester and it was really fun,” Swanee said. “It was a great way for me to meet new students, get involved and do something I enjoy doing.”

President of the SGI Value Creating Buddhist Club, Jennifer Shinn started her club last semester and currently has around 10 members involved. The goal of Shinn’s club is for people to connect, study and share their stories about Buddhism and will be one of many clubs trying to recruit eager students.

“I hope Week of Welcome can help me introduce more people to the club and help them relieve stress and realize their self-worth,” Shinn said.

“I’m excited to see what this school has to offer me,” said Francisco Rodriguez, a transfer student from Long Beach Community College. “I’m interested in any club or organization that will push me past what I learn in my classes.”

Week of Welcome will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Wednesday and Thursday in the Central Quad area.