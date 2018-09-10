10th Annual Long Beach Comic Con delights new and seasoned attendees

Alexandra Apatiga, Multimedia Managing Editor • September 10, 2018 • Leave a Comment
Alexandra Apatiga
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name
Email Address
Speak your mind
CAPTCHA Code *
Arts & Life
In photos: School of Art galleries
Christmas comes early with the Ski and Snowboard Team’s Rail Jam
New and seasoned cosplayers dress to the nines for the 10th Annual Long Beach Comic Con
‘The Nun’ is an effectively creepy, albeit narratively flawed, spin-off
Lights, Camera, Long Beach
Week of Welcome highlights campus clubs
Week of Welcome introduces students to LBSU clubs and organizations
CSULB Esports Association chases a new high score
Stay with Beach Balance
Prepare to dance, eat, sing and connect with campus clubs
Daily 49er
1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 — LA-4 201 — (562) 985-8000.
© 2018 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.