Daily 49er

Director of the University of Art Museum to no longer serve in her position

The circumstances of the leave by director Kimberli Meyer are currently unknown.

Faith Petrie, Arts and Life EditorSeptember 13, 2018Leave a Comment

LBSU Executive Director of Media and Digital Jeff Bliss said that Kimberli Meyer's departure from being director is a personnel matter.

College of Arts announced Tuesday afternoon in an email that Director of the University of Art Museum, Kimberli Meyer will stop occupying her position “as of today.” 

“She has been an asset to the museum and to the university in so many ways, and I am grateful for her work that has helped expand the visibility of the museum in the community,” College of the Arts Dean, Cyrus Parker-Jeannette said in the email.

Meyer was appointed director in June 2016 after working at the MAK Center for Art and Architecture in Los Angeles for almost 14 years.

No reason was provided for Meyer’s departure. LBSU Executive Director of Media and Digital Jeff Bliss shared that while he was not at liberty to say why she left, he did say that it was a personnel matter.

“[Personnel matters are] matters that involve specific employees issues, hiring process or separation process or anything in that nature or in between,” Bliss said. “Anything that’s not on the record already.”

Bliss also shared that due to legal reasons he was “constrained from what [he] can say” and he could not share the specific circumstances that prompted her exit.

“[It’s] not just a matter of ethics but also a legal matter,” Bliss said.

According to the email, Parker-Jeannette said that herself and Administrative Services Manager Chanel Acker will hold the position as director until they find an interim director.

This story will be updated with further details.

 

