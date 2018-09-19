Ink’d: A Runway Show to showcase a combination of tattoos and fashion

Latinx culture is as much a part of California as the beaches are. The Museum of Latin American Art is blending fashion and Latinx culture into one with Ink’d: A Runway Show on Saturday, Sept. 22.

The event has never taken place at the museum and will include four Latina fashion designers: Elvira Zamora from Wardrobe Divas, Vanessa Acosta from Wasi Clothing, Dorys “Dee” Araniva from DXCollective and Loretta Vampz.

“[The show is] presenting Latinx identity through tattoo and fashion,” MOLAA Events Specialist Jennifer Alcántara said.

The show not only features women of color designers, but a wide range of fashion styles and designs. To honor the tattoo on the models, each piece of clothing was specifically designed for the art on their bodies while representing each designer’s unique style.

Zamora uses recycled materials, fabrics and clothing for all of her designs in support of sustainable fashion. Her lineup will have form-fitting design with lace patterned pieces and fabrics to show off the ink on the models.

“I love creating a story through fashion and style,” Zamora said.

Acosta creates handmade clothing inspired by her Bolivian heritage. All of the fabrics she uses for her apparel are shipped from Bolivia. She makes all of her clothing from scratch which are then available for purchase online.

Araniva incorporates the culture of South Central Los Angeles into her lettering and graphic design apparel. She will present digitized prints on bandanas along with her signature style of applique form, a process of cutting graphics from a fabric and stitching them on clothing.

“[It’s] handmade since day one, raw and real… I want to let [my art] speak for itself,” Araniva said.

Vampz currently has a variety of careers including designer, model and stylist. She describes her style as “dark culture,” a blend of avant-garde, gothic as well as keeps to the roots of different cultures that inspire her, including New Orleans’ Mardi Gras. At the event, Vampz will be showcasing her style in big headpieces, religion and gas masks.

There will also be food, tequila tasting and a car show featuring lowriders and bomb cars. Vendors will be in attendance for guests to purchase apparel from the designers as well as live performance from DJ Tina Harlow and Los Angeles Latin ska reggae band, Roncovacoco.

“It’s mixing traditional Mexican music with Bob Marley and Reel Big Fish into one sound,” Alex Villanueva, Roncovacoco lead vocalist, said.

The eight member band will be performing their song “Photos and Memories,” as well as a variety of others from their “Presenta” album.

The overall display of Latinx art, food and music is fit for any attendee looking to broaden their knowledge of a multifaceted heritage.

“Art is for everyone,” Vampz said.

Tickets can be purchased online at $50 for general admission and $40 for museum members. The event will last from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.