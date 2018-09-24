1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

In Photos: ‘Race and Othered’ embraces differences

Student artists find solace in creating art that welcomes their individual experiences.

Brenna Enos, Staff Writer

September 24, 2018

“Raced and Othered” is the latest artwork in the School of Art from 12 Long Beach State students of color with the mission to initiate conversations about what it means to be an “other.” All students are completing their Master of Fine Arts degrees at LBSU and explore their experiences as marginalized people through different forms of media.

