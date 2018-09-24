In Photos: ‘Race and Othered’ embraces differences

“Raced and Othered” is the latest artwork in the School of Art from 12 Long Beach State students of color with the mission to initiate conversations about what it means to be an “other.” All students are completing their Master of Fine Arts degrees at LBSU and explore their experiences as marginalized people through different forms of media.

