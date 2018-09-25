How to watch movies without breaking the bank

No cable? No problem. There are plenty of legal movie streaming websites and apps that are affordable and accessible to students.

Long Beach State offers discounted codes for movie websites such as Hulu, FilmStruck and MUBI. In order to apply the discounted price, students must register using their student email. LBSU also offers discounted movie tickets to AMC, Regal Theatres and Harkins Theatres if you’re craving an in-theater experience.

Another legal movie website LBSU has to offer is Kanopy . Kanopy is a streaming service with over 30,000 films entirely free, featuring predominantly educational films and documentaries. The university offers Kanopy as an opportunity for the students who may want to learn outside of the classroom or expand their interests. Money is tight when you also have to afford food, textbooks and a social life tight and sometimes students just want to watch a movie at home instead of spending extra on a movie ticket.To sign up for Kanopy enter your name, email and password. When asked for your library, you type in “ California State University Long Beach .” Once you have done that you will be sent to the sign-in page and type in the ID and password you usually use for LBSU websites.

If you’re looking for throwback movies such as Grease, Legally Blonde and Mean Girls, Tubi is the website for you. It is a free, unlimited streaming series with no ads or subscriptions required. Tubi TV is also available through an app for Android and IOS users. It has a 4.3 in reviews and adds new HD movies and TV shows to the site every Friday. Nowadays streaming services make it hard for students to access regular cable. According to students from many different college campuses, the cable services only provide a certain number of channels that require you to pay more than needed. Because of this, students miss out on their favorite movies and TV shows.

The Yidio media app allows you to watch shows from networks like MTV, CBS, ABC, PBS, HBO and even Netflix.Yidio is a universal TV and movie search guide that stream shows from tons of different sources. This app is available for IOS and Android users. To get access to Yidio, you must sign up with your email. If you are unsatisfied with the free movie selection, they also offer a premium subscription which allows you to watch a wider selection of shows and movies for $4.99 a month. Yidio has a 3.9 in reviews.

Hotstar is another free movie favorite. Hotstar is India’s largest movie streaming app that is also offered in the United States, available both on Android and IOS. Hotstar has Hollywood, Bollywood and vernacular movies and shows in 17 different languages, as well as live news. It have a 4.3 in reviews . Its name speaks for itself; they have all the hot movies that you can watch with no charge.

Another movie app offered to all Android and IOS users is Popcornflix . This app has a 3.2 in reviews.There are no subscriptions, no fees and no limit on how many films can be watched daily. There are no subtitles however, which many users complain about.