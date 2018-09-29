‘This is Us’ returns with its third season

Being that the entertainment industry is in the midst of a content revolution, what is the secret recipe for good programming?

A contributor at the Daily 49er had the opportunity to attend a Q&A and red carpet event for the launch of NBC’s “This is Us” Season 3 premiere. Creator Dan Fogelman said the secret to their success is in the writing. Fogelman added,

“We have 12 people sitting in the writer’s room,” Fogelman said. “We do it equally. We play with time.”

According to the plot summary of This is Us on IMDB, “Kate finds love and self-acceptance while battling obesity. Kevin pursues a more meaningful career, which brings some difficult choices. A heartwarming and emotional story about a unique set of triplets, their struggles, and their wonderful parents.”

During the Q&A portion of the Tuesday night VIP Screening at Paramount Studios, Fogelman was tight lipped and did not drop many spoiler alerts, but said, “Randall’s [played by Sterling K. Brown] plotline this season will go in a surprising direction. I feel really strongly that this season is as strong as we’ve ever been. I feel really confident about what we have.”

The role of Kate, played by Chrissy Metz deals with issues throughout “This Is Us” that many people can relate to like weight loss and pregnancy. The highlight of the night was Metz discussing life and the journey that we all go through saying “it’s not what happens to you, but for you.”

“We might not always see it that way, our ego and our pride really want something different, but I just know that things happen as they should and that everybody has their own real beautiful journey,” Metz said.

Fogelman also revealed that Kevin, played by Justin Hartley has a new love interest and Chris Sullivan who plays Toby will have one of three standalone episodes.

Emmy winner Ron Cephas Jones who plays William will be back for season 3 and there will be a lot of time travel.

Jones said, “I feel like an audience member, I don’t know anything.”

Watch “This Is Us” Tuesdays on NBC at 9 p.m. ET or stream new episodes on Hulu.