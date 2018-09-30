Logic’s fourth installment in the Young Sinatra series brings hard-hitting lyrics

If you’ve ever seen the skit by “Rick and Morty,” used by Logic as the first track in his mixtape “Bobby Tarantino II,” where the two characters argue on which alter-ego of Logic they’re going to listen to, then you may very well be aware of the enigma that is “album Logic” versus “mixtape Logic.” Album Logic will deliver, “A message about how I can be whatever I want,” but when its mixtape Logic then you’re getting, “Good old ATL style, club rap,” according to Rick.

Whichever alter-ego you prefer, Young Sinatra versus Bobby Tarantino, vintage-style boom-baps versus trap or thoughtful bars versus gangsta rap, Logic’s latest album, “Young Sinatra IV” brings all aspects together of his music career to create a perfect balance for new and old fans. The finished product doesn’t only show how far he’s come as an artist, but also as a public figure in America.

The rapper continues his theme of doing concept albums, as opposed to his mixtapes that are more often a collection of head bangers. Logic smoothly transitions between the ‘90’s flavored songs with piano keys and snares galore while presenting ideas and elements that are consistently presented throughout the whole project such as struggling growing up as a kid in a bad situation.

By sampling classic tracks from Nas, J. Cole and more, Logic provides another blockbuster album, but this time instead of keeping his two styles separate, he masterfully combines his ability to deliver lyrics with punch and style while still following his trend with his albums discussing real-life issues and struggles as opposed to words that sounds appealing when first heard.

“I give you this very important album! It is meant to be consumed as a whole! So enjoy it as such like we used to do back in the day when albums came out,” said Logic on Twitter the night before the album released.

“YSIV” contains a setlist of 14 songs with a wide range of featured artists from rappers such as Wale and Slaydro, and old friends Big Lenbo and Lucy Rose. He even rounds up the members of the Wu-Tang Clan for an eight-minute long track.

With singles, “One Day (feat. Ryan Tedder),” “Everybody Dies,” and “The Return,” along with music videos to accompany the first two gaining lots of attention, the album gained plenty of notoriety early on from fans faithful during Logic’s Youtube days before he signed a deal to those who are just now discovering him from the radio.

Logic already has many accolades under his belt such as a earning triple platinum honors for his song, “1-800-273-8255,” multiple gold-certified albums and his third studio album, “Everybody” debuting at number one on the Billboard’s Top 200 with 247,000 album-equivalent units.

The album follows suit with the Young Sinatra theme, with cover art as hand-drawn portrait of Logic meant to resemble the likeness of the classic Frank Sinatra mugshot in 1938 by Sam Spratt, who has done all the artwork for Logic’s albums. “[It’s] a love letter to the rattpack (his musical group) … A nod to where it started,” Spratt said on Twitter.

The album begins with the track, “Thank You,” with the last two minutes featuring sound bites highlighting many fans sharing their love for Logic and the inspiration they’ve gained from his music and overall motto: “peace, love and positivity.”

One of the biggest reasons Logic became so popular is his love and appreciation for his fans, and he makes sure to address this in his album that explores his grind to reach the top.

Often going above and beyond when it comes to interacting with his most outgoing followers, he decided to fly out a group of lucky fans for an early listening of the album, which he then posted on Youtube. Not only does Logic show us who he is as a person by interacting with his fans, he also delves into deep subjects about his life once he made it big in the music industry.

In the track titled, “YSIV,” on the album, Logic pays homage to his friend and inspiration, the late Mac Miller, at the end saying, “We love and miss you Mac. For those of you who don’t know man, Mac is the whole reason I’ve been doing this Young Sinatra shit.”

He also opens up about his family, the influence of money and his struggle to reach the top in songs “Street Dreams II,” “Legacy” and “ICONIC (feat. Jaden Smith).”

“YSIV” breaks the stereotype of “album Logic”, that the songs can’t be hard hitters and break down the truths Logic tells about his life and struggles in the spotlight.

Through first listen, it may sounds like a mixture of ‘90s-style boom-baps and slick word-play, but if you listen closer you’ll find the deeper message Logic is sending.