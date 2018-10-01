1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

ASI to show advanced screening of Cooper, Gaga film, ‘A Star is Born’

The unreleased film will be shown in the USU Beach Auditorium to students free of charge.

Alivia Weinstein, Contributing WriterOctober 1, 2018Leave a Comment

Lady+Gaga+and+Bradley+Cooper+set+the+stage+in+%E2%80%9CA+Star+is+Born.%E2%80%9D
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper set the stage in “A Star is Born.”

There’s no denying the cultural impact pop singer Lady Gaga has over this generation and now, her talents are being used on the big screen in the film, “A Star is Born.”

ASI Beach Pride Events is showing an advanced screening of the movie “A Star is Born” Wednesday evening in the University Student Union Beach Auditorium. The screening comes to Long Beach State two days before the film is released in theaters.

The movie follows a musician, Jackson Maine (Bradley Cooper) who helps a young singer and actress, Ally (Lady Gaga), find fame as his own career takes a downward spiral.

The advanced screening is made possible by representatives from major film companies contacting LBSU. The last time ASI hosted an early screening was in 2016 when they showed horror film, Ouija.

The movie company is funding the screening so, it comes at no extra cost to the university or the students.  

Program Assistant for ASI Vivian Huynh hinted at a “special surprise” available for students who attend the advanced screening.

Tickets were available Sept. 26 and can still be reserved at Beach Pride Events, USU Room 108. It is free to all students with a valid student ID with a limit of one ticket per student.   

About 300 tickets are available for the screening, but the auditorium can only hold 236 people. ASI does this knowing some students will change their mind or not show up. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the movie starts at 7 p.m.

