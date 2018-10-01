1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

In Photos: ‘Reflections’ showcases the beauty in sexual identity

Student artists work together to create a cohesive exhibit highlighting the LGBTQ+ community.

Brenna Enos, Staff Writer

October 1, 2018

To portray the inner and outer beauty of the LGBTQ+ community without romanticizing the subjects, “Reflections” welcomes all to learn about and normalize the LGBTQ+ community.

Long Beach State artists Bianca Joaquino, Jenni Huynh, Julie Nguyen and Riley Natividad showcase their individual takes on the topic of LGBTQ+ and its many forms.

Partial view of Riley Natividad's five canvas paintings, most closely featuring "We Walk Among You." The set display different facial features in a colorful array.

