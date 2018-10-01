In Photos: ‘Reflections’ showcases the beauty in sexual identity
Student artists work together to create a cohesive exhibit highlighting the LGBTQ+ community.
To portray the inner and outer beauty of the LGBTQ+ community without romanticizing the subjects, “Reflections” welcomes all to learn about and normalize the LGBTQ+ community.
Long Beach State artists Bianca Joaquino, Jenni Huynh, Julie Nguyen and Riley Natividad showcase their individual takes on the topic of LGBTQ+ and its many forms.