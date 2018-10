Long Beach State senior ceramic arts major Diana Nguyen explores the inner workings of her mind through her exhibit “Seeking Equilibrium.” This installation features several wooden boxes strung together by rope and chains to symbolize the introspection of her own experiences while navigating life.

Slideshow • 8 Photos Brenna Enos | Daily 49er A full view of ceramic arts major Diana Nguyen's installation "Seeking Equilibrium." The gallery takes up the entire space of the Gastov East gallery at the School of Arts Galleries.