Bringing back the old and making it new

If you’re walking down Second Street, you might mistake a certain art deco building for a movie theater. Buffalo Exchange’s retro exterior is a direct reflection of its overall style.

Buffalo Exchange is a chain that began in Tustin, Arizona in 1974 when owners Kerstin and Spencer Block opened the first store near Arizona State University. There are 49 stores across the United States, with seven in Southern California within Los Angeles, Long Beach, Orange County and Ventura.

This thrift store has certain unique features that differentiate from its competitors. Buffalo Exchange allows thrifters to sell their clothes in exchange for money. Some second hand stores only allow individuals to leave the clothing they no longer want and get nothing in return, such as Goodwill. Buffalo is an exchange store, allowing customers to buy, trade or sell clothes.

As it is getting closer to Halloween, the thrift store has dressed its mannequins up in various costumes. One sports a flapper dress with a fur boa, while another wears a flower shirt and a white blouse. Racks packed with clothing from various brands such as Adidas, Nike, Tommy Hilfiger and Fila. There are also shoes and accessories that go with the various fashion styles, such as combat boots, heels and sunglasses with diamonds around the frame.

Shoppers at Buffalo Exchange don’t have to make an appointment to sell their clothes. They just need a form of identification, such as government-issued identifications. Payment can be given in two forms: employees can assign a price to their item and sellers will get 30 percent of the price, or customers can get 50 percent of that money as in-store credit for that same day.

“It is a great place to go and see all [of] the clothing that’s available,” said Stephanie Peralta, a Long Beach State student. “I have only gone once with my friend, but I hope to go back again. Nothing seemed overpriced everything seemed to fit the price range.”

The store has a variety of items ranging from vintage to “new” apparel. Just in time for the holidays, Buffalo Exchange has a Halloween section where there is a diverse selection of vintage costumes and wacky clothing.