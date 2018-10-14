Local punk rock scene packs the house with free nightly shows

Nestled in “Retro Row,” 4th Street Vine is a small beer and wine bar which has charmed students at Long Beach State who voted it best place for live music.

The bar, which rests on Fourth Street between Junipero and Cherry avenues, also serves as a gallery where local art is displayed and available for purchase. The art shows change every six to eight weeks.

“It offers the community a place to gather and enjoy some music and company,” said Jim Ritson, a co-owner of the bar. “There’s no televisions here by design because we hope people will come to socialize.”

Inside the bar, customers are greeted personally by Ritson, who knows most regulars by name. The shop also has a back patio with a covered seating area that has vines draping down the outside of the building, allowing guests to unwind in the unique aesthetic the bar provides.

All the shows are free, as Ritson hopes to support the emerging art scene in town, and pack the house with an audience each night.

Ritson opened his doors Nov. 4, 2008, the same day Barack Obama was elected president almost 10 years ago. They will celebrate their anniversary Nov. 4 where resident DJ, Bad Reputation, will perform, as it will also be her three year residency anniversary.

“There’s always such a great variety of music,” said Tiffany Davy, 32. “Jim and the folks who have been in charge have made this a punk rock bar … it really has this home vibe.”

The bar started out as a small retail space for beer and wine, but four years ago they got an entertainment license for live music.

Jacob Yungman, 25, has been coming since live music was added. He said what makes this bar stand out is that after the musicians play, people can hang out and talk with them afterward.

“Everyone is welcome and there’s a real solid community over here, which a lot of venues I think lack these days,” Yungman said.

According to Ritson, local musicians always look for a place to perform and they constantly get calls from artists who want to play at their venue.

New musicians are brought in each month and featured every Monday night. Punk rock duo The Meow Twins is the resident Monday night band for the month of October.

4th Street Vine is open Monday to Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m, Thursday and Friday from 5 p.m. to midnight, Saturday from 2 p.m. to midnight and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.