Tommy’s Original World Famous Hamburgers is a classic and tasteful fast food joint

It’s late at night and you’re roaming around Long Beach. Maybe you’re coming from a bar crawl with your friends in downtown or just felt like that first dinner wasn’t enough.

You want something that’s both quick and easy that’s also delicious, and you don’t feel like hitting the same old McDonald’s or Taco Bell drive-thru you always do. So what’s the best option for a late night fast food snack? Tommy’s Original World Famous Hamburgers.

Located in southern Long Beach off of Anaheim Street and Ximeno Avenue, this beautiful and nostalgic burger joint has been a staple of the city for over 20 years.

You walk up and it’s almost like stepping back in time, when there weren’t large play areas for kids to run rampant or dining areas with touch screens to offer 30 flavors of soda.

Instead, customers are treated to a simple little burger stand with tables situated right outside for those who want to eat there rather than in their car. But don’t worry car grubbers, they conveniently serve all their food in cardboard boxes either way.

It’s a trip back to the classic hamburger stand days before my time and even the prices feel reminiscent of the past, with the most expensive item on the menu being the double chili cheeseburger combo that runs for under $10.

In addition to the cheap prices, the menu features just the right amount of chili variety to appease any fast food lover willing to cheat on their diet.

The best option on the menu is, of course, the classic chili cheeseburger combo, with the addition of the cascabella chili peppers creating a good range of flavor.

Sometimes, spraying the juices from the chilis onto the burger or even just eating the peppers directly from the stem gives an added spice and interesting contrast to the sweeter taste from the rest of the meal.

The chili itself brings a lot of flavor and texture that creates an extra layer of taste to the burgers and fries or those who want more than just a basic hamburger. The only disappointment you’ll find is that the menu doesn’t offer a nice cold milkshake to wash the meal down.

If you’re overwhelmed by the menu options, you can’t go wrong with the chili boat, which is simply Tommy’s chili served in a plastic boat topped with cheese, onions, pickles and a tomato slice. For those who feel a full burger with chili or even a chili dog is too filling, this is a great way of getting around that while still enjoying the food joint’s classic chili recipe.

The great thing about this fast food spot is also that it’s very rare you’ll be caught in the middle of a rush because the location is never particularly busy, making it the ultimate fast food.

Tommy’s Original World Famous Hamburgers might not be for those who don’t like a heavier meal or want indoor seating, but for anyone looking for a good old-fashioned chili cheeseburger it’s the best place to hit.