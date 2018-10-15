Graduate student uses humor to translate through his art

Combining mixed material sculptures and stop-motion video, Master of Fine Arts graduate student Aaron Brown explores different art themes all laced with a bit of humor. Brown’s exhibit is one among several others featured in the MFA Advancement galleries located in the Fine Arts Buildings this week. The galleries run from Oct. 14-18.

