Graduate student uses humor to translate through his art

Aaron Brown utilizes stop motion and sculptures in his art featured in the "MFA Advancement" gallery.

Brenna Enos, Staff WriterOctober 15, 2018Leave a Comment

Graduate Aaron Brown is one of several students showcased in

Graduate Aaron Brown is one of several students showcased in "MFA Advancemen.t" The galleries are available for viewing from Oct. 14-18 in the Fine Arts Buildings.

Combining mixed material sculptures and stop-motion video, Master of Fine Arts graduate student Aaron Brown explores different art themes all laced with a bit of humor. Brown’s exhibit is one among several others featured in the MFA Advancement galleries located in the Fine Arts Buildings this week. The galleries run from Oct. 14-18.

Combining mixed material sculptures and stop-motion video, Aaron Brown explores different art themes all laced with a bit of humor. Browns exhibit is one among several others featured in the Master of Fine Arts Advancement galleries located in the Fine Arts Buildings this week.

