Pa’s Pumpkin Patch is a wholesome Halloween celebration

In front of an unsightly oil rig on PCH exists a place that will transport you straight back to your childhood. Amid a sea of hay and pumpkins, the aroma of funnel cakes fills the air while kids anxiously await their turn to board various carnival rides.

Pa’s Pumpkin Patch is an old-fashioned pumpkin patch that sells pumpkins and gourds of different shapes and sizes, priced according to their size. It also features carnival rides, a petting zoo and photo opportunities.

According to longtime employee Michelle, who chose not to disclose her last name due to privacy concerns, Pa’s Pumpkin Patch attracts thousands of visitors over the course of each Halloween season.

“You can see, even tonight on a Monday night, there’s at least a hundred people or more in here,” Michelle said. “It’s nice to see in this day and age people can still appreciate some simple fun like coming to a pumpkin patch with your loved ones.”

The pumpkin patch is a family-friendly destination, as their demographic is largely made up of young kids and their parents. The most popular attraction for attendees, besides picking out a pumpkin, seems to be the carnival rides. The rides include a mini go-kart track, train ride and a carousel.

“I’ve brought my kids here for the last two years because there’s something that all of them enjoy,” Long Beach resident Rosa Hernandez said. “Pa’s is a lot more fun for all of us because it’s set up more like a fair or carnival rather than a traditional pumpkin patch.”

Pa’s is also abundant with food trucks to keep visitors satisfied while they search for the perfect pumpkin. Some enjoy Pa’s Grill and Snacks for hot dogs and burgers, while others head to a booth serving funnel cakes, deep fried Oreos, corn dogs and ice cream.

“I didn’t expect to come to a pumpkin patch and find good food,” Anaheim resident Maxwell Livingston said. “The most interesting thing I’ve tried tonight is the pumpkin pie smoothie from Atomic Cafe, the coffee truck.”

Scattered throughout Pa’s, visitors will find game booths where patrons await their turn for a chance to win prizes such as stuffed animals, toys and live goldfish. Game tickets are 10 for $20, $30 for $50 or individual tickets can be purchased for $2.50 each.

Other noteworthy attractions include a petting zoo with goats and sheep, Halloween themed bounce houses and a “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” mirror maze.

While kids run around trying to ride as many rides as possible, parents scurry in attempt to take advantage of all the Instagram-worthy photo opportunities.

“I don’t have any kids to take pictures of, so I brought my dogs and friends,” Long Beach State student Kimberly Lee said. “Since we live in a place with minimal weather, Pa’s is a great place to take photos to make it look like it’s actually fall. It’s also super cute and it’s free.”

Pa’s Pumpkin Patch is located at 6701 Pacific Coast Highway in Long Beach. They are open everyday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends.