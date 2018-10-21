TEDxCSULB unites speakers from a broad range of backgrounds

The third annual TEDx event will return to Long Beach State on Saturday, Oct. 27 with a diverse group of speakers to discuss this year’s theme: “Navigating the Truth.”

Held in the University Student Union Ballrooms, the TEDx club directors anticipate “Navigating the Truth” to start at 10 a.m. with doors opening at 8:30 a.m.

TEDx is a program geared toward self-organized and local events and is an extension of the international TED Talk organization which specializes in short and impactful speeches.

Inspired by President Jane Close Conoley’s no barriers program and the diverse population at LBSU, the TEDxCSULB team of directors chose the theme because they believe it is a broad enough topic to provide a platform for speakers from multiple backgrounds.

Ten speakers will take the audience on a journey of how they discovered their own truths through sharing their personal experiences, research and knowledge.

According to the TEDx website, the featured speakers come from many different professions and backgrounds in the local community. Speakers from LBSU include mathematics instructor Adam Richardson, undergraduate student Jessica Layne and communication studies professor José I. Rodríguez.

Event curator and senior communication studies major, Vania Arriola said she hopes attendees will keep an open mind to the ideas that will be shared, as she believes it is important to understand where everyone is coming from.

“You don’t need to agree with everything that is said … but at least acknowledge that everyone has gone through different experiences, different journeys and have different paths,” Arriola said. “As long as we’re all welcoming each other with open arms, I think that’s the biggest thing I want everyone to understand at the event and after.”

Event Director of Finance and Sponsorship and English major, Alysha Robinson, said she believes the broadness of the theme is “a really big thing” for the college due to its inclusivity of different backgrounds. Robinson also voiced his excitement to have directed the event, saying that he, like many others, grew up watching TED Talk videos.

“It’s something I always watched on YouTube in high school, so being a part of the team is baffling sometimes,” Robinson said.

The discussion will vary in topics, including discussions about dealing with grief and anxiety to personal stories about gender and healing. While each speaker will share their unique experience, all speeches are united under the theme of “Navigating the Truth” and how it shaped their beliefs.

“We’re really excited. There really isn’t anything like it on campus,” said Kyle Neilson, director of marketing and management major.

As of Wednesday, over 200 tickets are available for purchase, but the TEDx event directors strongly encourage those interested in attending to purchase a ticket soon as the event has a strong likelihood of selling out.

Tickets are $30 for students, $40 for faculty and $45 for general admission. To purchase tickets for “Navigating the Truth,” visit the TEDxCSULB website.