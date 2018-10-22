1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

In Photos: Students become immersed in a Fallout Shelter-inspired installation

Fourth year sculpture major Matthew Dehnel's creates "Greetings from America" as a recreation of the atomic age.

Brenna Enos, Arts and Life Assistant Editor

October 22, 2018

Senior sculpture major Matthew Dehnel’s exhibit “Greetings from America” features video, signs, brochures, food cans, nuclear bomb fused sand and more in an atomic age inspired gallery. In this exhibit, guests can view and walk into a constructed fallout shelter made entirely out of road signs and wood.

Dehnel created this exhibit after reflecting on the 1940s-50s and current political atmosphere and its relation to pop culture.

Brenna Enos | Daily 49er
A constructed postcard from the American Atomic Age "Greetings From America!"

