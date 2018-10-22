In Photos: Students become immersed in a Fallout Shelter-inspired installation

Senior sculpture major Matthew Dehnel’s exhibit “Greetings from America” features video, signs, brochures, food cans, nuclear bomb fused sand and more in an atomic age inspired gallery. In this exhibit, guests can view and walk into a constructed fallout shelter made entirely out of road signs and wood.

Dehnel created this exhibit after reflecting on the 1940s-50s and current political atmosphere and its relation to pop culture.

A constructed postcard from the American Atomic Age "Greetings From America!"