Psychology Building morphs into haunted house

The only sounds heard within the Psychology Building’s basement were shrill screams and nervous bubbles of laughter.

Psychology Student Association and Psi Chi Honor Society hosted their 8th annual haunted house Tuesday and Wednesday night for Long Beach State students to get a taste of the Halloween season.

The iconic “Halloween” theme song played on a loop within the enclosed space as visitors staggered with caution around corners where masked-beings were waiting.

PSA and Psi Chi’s haunted house is an a conjoined effort to allow students to get a break from midterms and other school stressors as well as raise funds for the associations.

“We throw a psychology banquet and Psych Day for all psychology students that apply to Psi Chi and they get a special banquet to commemorate what they’ve done for the year,” said Melanie Guano, president of Psi Chi.

Every year the clubs open the event to all students toward the end of October and for $3 students were able to get a quick-scare from actors hidden within the Psychology Building.

Cynthia Chavez, third year business admin major and third year Paul Stoner, international business major came to the haunted house because they love Halloween and the sensation of being scared.

“We have dark, twisted minds,” Stoner said.

Inside the maze, visitors were met with an almost entirely pitch black stretch of space filled with Halloween paraphernalia including glowing masks, cobwebs and jack-o’-lanterns.

Psychology major and President of Psychology Student Association, Noemi Hernandez reiterated that the haunted house is a helpful way for students to get away from school work and have fun.

“We’re one of the only clubs that does it on campus, so it’s a good opportunity for students to spend a little time here [doing] something fun and distract[ing] themselves from school work for a minute or two and bring all of their friends,” Hernandez said.

Second-years Abby Zheng, Maggie Seagraves and Aaron Cho all came to the haunted house to support the school and hangout as friends.

“We wanted to have something to do on campus, we try to go to events just to see what they’re all about,” Seagraves said.