In Photos: Artist explores the notion of ‘reap what you sow’

Long Beach State student Jojo Solo created the exhibit “Reap” to touch on multiple topics involving the environment, death and more.

Brenna Enos, Art and Life Assistant Editor

October 30, 2018

Metals and Jewelry Bachelor of Fine Arts major Jojo Solo explores death and deconstruction in her exhibit, “Reap.” In her gallery, Solo tackles themes laced with tones of animal and environmental issues and healthcare problems. Solo combines real natural elements such as deceased bees and flowers with metal, wood, sculpture, 3D printing and more. “Reap” is available for viewing Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from noon to 5 p.m. and Wednesday from noon to 7 p.m. this week in the School of Art Galleries.

Positioned in the center of the exhibit, Jojo Solo's "Half-a-heart" sits in a glass case at what she describes as the "crossroads" of her project.

