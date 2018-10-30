Jeremiah and Ty Dolla $ign drop album full of A-list songs

This past Friday, new school R&B singers Ty Dolla $ign and Jeremih dropped one of the best collab albums of 2018 underlining old school sounds.

With features from Chris Brown, French Montana and Wiz Khalifa, the two singers took their time in creating their newest album, “MIH-TY.”

Ty Dolla $ign is known for his features and catchy hooks while Jeremih is known for one hit wonders and “MIH-TY” was the perfect comeback for Jeremih because he’s been off the grid until recently.

Each of the 11 songs on the album have a sampled baseline from tracks such as “Risin’ to the Top,” by Keni Burt.

The first half of the album is more soulful while the other half is more trap-soul and with only two features, the two singers mastered the entire album.

The first song on the album, “The Light” is the most popular song on the album and came out before the full album released, garnering 5.8 million views on YouTube.

For late night vibes or when you’re just cruising down the freeway late at night passing the colorful buildings in downtown Los Angeles, “Goin Thru Some Thangs” provides a calmness to the mind, body and soul. This song gave me chills because I understood what they were saying and where they were coming from. It gave me a sense of nostalgia that I wished would last forever.

Jeremih really expresses himself on the final song of the album, “Imitate.” He conveys how he can’t fake his feelings for the woman he loves and how no one can replace her. Ty also delivered with the chorus: “you, you, you/that’s what it’s all about.”

The two singers took a turn to something different in a time of trap soul and decided to omit the norm and do something original.

The only downside to the album was that it was longer than what it needed to be. Both artists should have just done an EP instead of a full album and while the consistency of the songs remained the same, the tracklist would have been better with fewer songs.

Ty Dolla $ign has already made a name for himself, but this album assured his concrete impact in the music industry. He outdid Jeremih which was expected, but both of these artists have something they can learn from each other.

One artist has catchy hooks while the other knows what it takes to make a song skyrocket and together, they created a masterpiece.