In Photos: Artists get community feedback
Graduate Critique Week features a broad range of work from many MFA students.
November 5, 2018
All five galleries in the Fine Arts Building contain artwork from a variety of Master of Fine Art students in this weeks Graduate Critique Week. The week allows MFA graduate students to receive feedback on their artwork from people throughout the community, in addition to the critique classes they are mandated to take at Long Beach State. A wide variety of artworks are shown ranging from sculpture, painting, video, installation and more.