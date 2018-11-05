In Photos: Artists get community feedback

All five galleries in the Fine Arts Building contain artwork from a variety of Master of Fine Art students in this weeks Graduate Critique Week. The week allows MFA graduate students to receive feedback on their artwork from people throughout the community, in addition to the critique classes they are mandated to take at Long Beach State. A wide variety of artworks are shown ranging from sculpture, painting, video, installation and more.

Slideshow • 6 Photos Brenna Enos Previously featured in the exhibit “Race and Othered” during late September, Jillian Thompson's "Look, but don't touch" among many other artworks is displayed in the critique week.