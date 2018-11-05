1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

In Photos: Artists get community feedback

Graduate Critique Week features a broad range of work from many MFA students.

Brenna Enos, Arts and Life Assistant Editor

November 5, 2018

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

All five galleries in the Fine Arts Building contain artwork from a variety of Master of Fine Art students in this weeks Graduate Critique Week. The week allows MFA graduate students to receive feedback on their artwork from people throughout the community, in addition to the critique classes they are mandated to take at Long Beach State. A wide variety of artworks are shown ranging from sculpture, painting, video, installation and more.

Slideshow • 6 Photos
Brenna Enos
Previously featured in the exhibit “Race and Othered” during late September, Jillian Thompson's "Look, but don't touch" among many other artworks is displayed in the critique week.

Daily 49er • Copyright 2018 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in