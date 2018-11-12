La Raza’s Dia de los Muertos 2018
November 12, 2018
La Raza Student Association held their annual Dia de los Muertos event on Nov. 8 in the University Student Union ballrooms. The event, which celebrates the lives of loved ones who have passed, consisted of decorated ofrendas, local art vendors, free food and performances from Long Beach State students.
