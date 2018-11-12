1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

La Raza’s Dia de los Muertos 2018

Tashfina Rahman & Delaney Tran

Tashfina Rahman & Delaney Tran, Staff Writer
November 12, 2018

La Raza Student Association held their annual Dia de los Muertos event on Nov. 8 in the University Student Union ballrooms. The event, which celebrates the lives of loved ones who have passed, consisted of decorated ofrendas, local art vendors, free food and performances from Long Beach State students.

