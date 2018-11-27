In Photos: Artist dives into personal conflicts with hints of comedy
Animal heads show a sense of humor in the third year illustration Bachelor of Fine Arts major.
“Witti-Schism” at Long Beach State’s School of Arts Galleries features a series of paper-cut and clay sculptures in a theme of witticism, a witty remark and schism, a division between two things. Third year illustration Bachelor of Fine Arts major Natalie Rosen created the gallery to express thoughts and feelings that frustrate her, while also adding elements of humor to comfort her when she’s feeling down.