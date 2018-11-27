1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

In Photos: Artist dives into personal conflicts with hints of comedy

Animal heads show a sense of humor in the third year illustration Bachelor of Fine Arts major.

Brenna Enos, Art and Life Assistant Editor

November 27, 2018

“Witti-Schism” at Long Beach State’s School of Arts Galleries features a series of paper-cut and clay sculptures in a theme of witticism, a witty remark and schism, a division between two things. Third year illustration Bachelor of Fine Arts major Natalie Rosen created the gallery to express thoughts and feelings that frustrate her, while also adding elements of humor to comfort her when she’s feeling down.

Brenna Enos
Hanging from the ceiling, Rosen's "Common" features 60 houses and over 800 small pieces that are all laser cut from paper and glued together. A snake weaves in and out of the houses in Rosen's symbolization for the grief that can take over households in different ways.

 

