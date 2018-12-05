1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Daily 49er

Menu

In Photos: Holiday Art Sale includes handmade student art

Shoppers can find one-of-a-kind art pieces at the School of Art galleries.

Faith Petrie, Staff Writer|December 5, 2018

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The School of Art galleries is the temporary home for the 51st student-run Holiday Art Sale. The sale comes just in time for the holiday season with various handmade items from student artists from Long Beach State. Proceeds made from the sale are given back to the art department from which the item came from for to fund multiple areas including material costs and future events. The Holiday Art Sale will conclude on Thursday, Dec. 6 and will be open from 12 p.m. to  7 p.m.

Gallery|9 Photos
Tashfina Rahman
The 51st annual Holiday Art Sale includes everything from ceramics to art prints in the School of Art galleries.

Tags: ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Left
  • In Photos: Holiday Art Sale includes handmade student art

    Arts & Life

    Grab your AirPods, it’s time to listen to podcasts

  • In Photos: Holiday Art Sale includes handmade student art

    Arts & Life

    51st Annual Holiday Art Sale sells one of a kind art pieces

  • In Photos: Holiday Art Sale includes handmade student art

    Arts & Life

    The 36th Annual Belmont Shore Christmas Parade brings holiday cheer to 2nd Street

  • In Photos: Holiday Art Sale includes handmade student art

    Arts & Life

    SPECIAL SECTION: LBSU’s nursing program experience: An inside look

  • In Photos: Holiday Art Sale includes handmade student art

    Arts & Life

    Gambling with bad luck

  • In Photos: Holiday Art Sale includes handmade student art

    Arts & Life

    SPECIAL SECTION: The LBSU Shark Lab is more than a one-man show

  • In Photos: Holiday Art Sale includes handmade student art

    Arts & Life

    SPECIAL SECTION: LBSU history lecturers create on-campus video game center for study

  • In Photos: Holiday Art Sale includes handmade student art

    Arts & Life

    Native American History Month closes with ‘More than a Word’

  • In Photos: Holiday Art Sale includes handmade student art

    Arts & Life

    Shiza Shahid ignites crowd for change at ASI’s An Evening With

  • In Photos: Holiday Art Sale includes handmade student art

    Arts & Life

    Wires, cords and laptops create music

Navigate Right