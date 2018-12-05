In Photos: Holiday Art Sale includes handmade student art
Shoppers can find one-of-a-kind art pieces at the School of Art galleries.
The School of Art galleries is the temporary home for the 51st student-run Holiday Art Sale. The sale comes just in time for the holiday season with various handmade items from student artists from Long Beach State. Proceeds made from the sale are given back to the art department from which the item came from for to fund multiple areas including material costs and future events. The Holiday Art Sale will conclude on Thursday, Dec. 6 and will be open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
