1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Daily 49er

Menu

Conscious Collection brings artists of marginalized groups together

The exhibit uses various mediums to inspire conversation about overlooked communities.

Matt Ramirez, Staff Writer|December 9, 2018

Naomi+Howansky%27s+%22Emotional+Strength%22+hangs+in+the+Conscious+Collection+exhibit+on+Thursday.+
Back to Article
Back to Article

Conscious Collection brings artists of marginalized groups together

Naomi Howansky's

Naomi Howansky's "Emotional Strength" hangs in the Conscious Collection exhibit on Thursday.

Matt Ramirez

Naomi Howansky's "Emotional Strength" hangs in the Conscious Collection exhibit on Thursday.

Matt Ramirez

Matt Ramirez

Naomi Howansky's "Emotional Strength" hangs in the Conscious Collection exhibit on Thursday.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Murmurs of conversation and contemporary music filled the University Student Union Room 100 as the Conscious Collection art exhibit kicked off. Conscious Collection was released last Thursday by Associated Students Inc. and brought people from marginalized communities together.

Art presented at the exhibit was showcased by members of select communities including students who are undocumented, students with disabilities, international students, members of the LGBTQ community and those with mental illnesses.

Long Beach State University Board of Directors’ staff representative, Colette Redden opened the exhibit discussion with a quote from French artist Henri Matisse: “Creativity takes courage.”

The pieces varied from photographs, paintings, poems and sculptures. Photographer Sonia De Los Santos created “Tamalera” and “Botes,” photos of working-class citizens in pushing carts along the city streets. To Carmen Varela, the director of Disabled Student Services, these pieces represented the work ethic of Americans and what it takes to earn one’s living regardless of what they do.

“There’s honor in all work … immigrants are only working to survive whether it’s collecting recyclables or working at a hotel,” Varela said. “In this country, immigrants are vilified only when they are trying to survive, to feed their families and do what they need to do.”

“Modelo A Seguir” or “My Role Model” by Bailey Ann Spillane displayed a woman wearing  a steel-supported spinal cord, an intravenous cord attached to her body, an arm with multiple prescription medications and a forehead with a handicap symbol at the top of the woman’s head.

Visual art was not the only medium that was available to the night’s event. Student poets Angelo Gonzalez and Jireh Deng discussed mental illnesses, self reliance and struggling to be successful in college.

Gonzalez talked about mental illness and said that one in every five people have an illness of some sort according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Gonzalez said that his poems were meant to serve those with an illness by encouraging others to rid themselves of any stigmas they may feel.

Conscious Collection will take place again during the spring semester with a new set of artwork and communities to voice their experiences. The University Student Union will be open from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. during the semester and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. during winter break.

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Left
  • Conscious Collection brings artists of marginalized groups together

    Arts & Life

    Students share their first-year experiences at Long Beach State

  • Conscious Collection brings artists of marginalized groups together

    Arts & Life

    Snack now, peel better later

  • Conscious Collection brings artists of marginalized groups together

    Arts & Life

    The ultimate finals playlist

  • Conscious Collection brings artists of marginalized groups together

    Arts & Life

    Column: More than just a semester abroad

  • Conscious Collection brings artists of marginalized groups together

    Arts & Life

    In Photos: Holiday Art Sale includes handmade student art

  • Conscious Collection brings artists of marginalized groups together

    Arts & Life

    Grab your AirPods, it’s time to listen to podcasts

  • Conscious Collection brings artists of marginalized groups together

    Arts & Life

    51st Annual Holiday Art Sale sells one of a kind art pieces

  • Conscious Collection brings artists of marginalized groups together

    Arts & Life

    The 36th Annual Belmont Shore Christmas Parade brings holiday cheer to 2nd Street

  • Conscious Collection brings artists of marginalized groups together

    Arts & Life

    SPECIAL SECTION: LBSU’s nursing program experience: An inside look

  • Conscious Collection brings artists of marginalized groups together

    Arts & Life

    Gambling with bad luck

Navigate Right