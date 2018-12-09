Snack now, peel better later

Before we can go home and celebrate the holidays with our loved ones, we must finish our last task of the semester: finals. With the dreaded week comes the inevitable scramble to find a spot to study and asking professors last minute questions. One thing the majority of college students forget to do during this busy week— which I am guilty of as well— is eating. Although it is mentioned every time finals come around, it’s important remind yourself of the simple task. Here are quick, college-budget friendly snacks for any student on the go.

Each recipe that is given has multiple ingredients in common — and no, love is not on that list, this isn’t your momma’s kitchen. It’s fruits, vegetables, nuts and oats.

Chocolate blueberry smoothie

To make the chocolate blueberry smoothie you’ll need to blend 1 cup frozen blueberries, 1 teaspoon cocoa powder, ¼ cup of dark chocolate, 1 cup milk of choice, ¼ teaspoon vanilla extract, dash cinnamon, dash nutmeg, 2 teaspoons maple syrup (or agave) and fresh blueberries, for garnish (optional). According to the book, “Women’s Health” by East Los Angeles College blueberries reduce stress and anxiety, improve learning capacity, balance and memory. The benefits of eating dark chocolate include improving learning ability, reduce stress, increase blood flow to the brain, boosts mood and improves problem-solving skills.

Brain-boosting smoothie

The brain-boosting smoothie requires 1 cup of Blueberries, ½ cup of steamed or frozen(thawed) broccoli, 1 cup of 100 percent cranberry or blueberry juice and ½ cup of whole fat plain yogurt. Blend all ingredients together and enjoy.

Strawberry pops

The next recipe is essentially a smoothie on a stick, but is still quick and easy to make. In order to make strawberry pops you will need 1 cup hulled strawberries, 1 medium very ripe banana, ½ cup plain low-fat Greek yogurt, 2 tablespoons low-fat milk (1 percent), ¼ teaspoon vanilla extract 1 tablespoon honey, or more as needed, ¾ to 1 cup slivered almonds and 2 teaspoons boiling water. Eating strawberries may improve memory and are high in antioxidants. Almonds, on the other hand, have various nutrients such as vitamin E, protein, fiber and antioxidants. Place the strawberries, banana, milk, almonds, yogurt and vanilla extract into a blender and mix until all chunks are completely gone. Add honey accordingly to the amount of sweetness you desire. If you want to create the popsicle version of this you will need a popsicle container. Make sure to leave the popsicles in the freezer for at least five hours.

Peanut butter honey yogurt dip

If you aren’t a big fan of smoothies then here’s a recipe that might be to your liking.

Peanut butter honey yogurt dip can boost your energy, is rich in fiber and boosts immunity. To make the dip, use 1 (6 oz) container of plain Greek yogurt — feel free to substitute the yogurt with 3 tablespoons of creamy peanut butter and 3 tablespoons of honey. You will need to put all ingredients in a bowl and mix until everything is combined. You can eat the yogurt mix with apples, crackers, celery sticks or carrots.

Bionico

My grandmother used to make bionico for me when I was younger, a fruit and cream snack eaten by most Hispanic families. This family recipe is made with a variety of fruits of your choice. It is usually made with papaya, strawberries, melon, bananas and apples. In order to make the cream for this, you will need a can of condensed milk, a can of evaporated milk, 1 spoon of vanilla and 4 cups of sour cream. Mix the liquids together until they have combined completely, then chop the fruit and place it all in a bowl. Put the cream on top and mix with the fruit. You can add raisins, coconut flakes, dark chocolate chips or granola to the top for more flavor.