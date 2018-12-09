Students share their first-year experiences at Long Beach State

Every semester, new students walk through the halls of Long Beach State that many of us have walked for several years. It can be difficult for some students to transition to a four-year institution because it’s a completely different environment from what they’re used to.

The Daily 49er sat down with students who have recently finished their first semester at LBSU.

Allison Perez, third-year journalism major and transfer student

How do you like LBSU so far?

I really like the campus and the teachers. The teachers create a really nice learning environment and I appreciate it.

How did your first semester go?

My first semester went pretty well I would say, it was hard taking five classes and working part-time on top of that but I’m pretty disciplined with myself so I did everything with the best of my abilities.

How many classes did you take?

I am currently taking five classes: three on-campus and two online. In [community college] I only took one or two classes and it was a lot easier but the main difference is that I’m finally learning what I want to learn so I can focus on my actual educational or career goals.



How different was it from community college?

I didn’t find it too difficult to adjust, it was a lot of work but it’s something I’m passionate about so you can’t struggle if you love what you’re doing.

Did you join any clubs?

I didn’t join any clubs. I wanted to, but I work if I’m not in school and I don’t have the time to join one but I’d love to try next semester.

Did you find it difficult to adjust to college life or find friends?

As for finding friends, I made some but not many. I just come here and then go home to do my thing, I can make friends but it’s not a goal if that makes sense.

Andrea Flores, first-year criminal justice major

How do you like LBSU so far?

I love it all, the different people and the community as a whole is great, it’s different.

How did your first semester go?

It went really good at the beginning. There were a few things that set me back but after that it was great.

How many classes did you take?

I am taking five class which in total were 15 units. I’ve lived in Long Beach my whole life and going from my high school to LBSU was a big change.

How different was it from high school?

The teachers, the students and the whole atmosphere in general feels different. The teachers go around cussing and let you call them by their first name. Little things like that surprised me.

Did you join any clubs?

I did I join a few clubs but I quit a few and ended up dropping some because of my busy schedule. I joined archery, salsa, Criminal Justice Student Association and Lambda Sigma Gamma Sorority Incorporated. I sadly dropped archery.

Did you find difficult to adjust to college life or find friends?

Honestly, I thought it would be difficult but I felt right at home as if I belonged. I adjusted easily to college and I like it so much better than high school. Making friends was easy especially with my sorority. I made many amazing friends there.

Ronal Alvarado, third-year political science major and transfer student

How do you like LBSU so far?

I’m really enjoying being a part the Long Beach State University community, it’s a different and fun atmosphere.

How did your first semester go?

My semester went a little difficult … because LBSU is different from a community college but at the end of the day, I still enjoyed it.

How many classes did you take?

I am taking five classes at the moment, I enjoy the challenge each one gives me.

How different was it from community college?

LBSU is completely different from my community college. I feel here they push you to improve yourself and become something greater, at my community college I didn’t really feel that.

Did you join any clubs?

I haven’t joined any clubs yet because I was spreading myself a little thin [because] I work and go to school, but my next semester I will when my schedule clears up a little.

Did you find difficult to adjust to college life or find friends?

I found it very difficult adjusting to LBSU mainly because school and work take up my whole schedule. I study from Monday to Thursday and at night I work so it was difficult.

Devyn Rheuby, third-year public relations major and transfer student

How do you like LBSU so far?

I like Long Beach State a lot. My first week was a little weird because I didn’t feel like I actually went here, but eventually, I felt really comfortable.

How did your first semester go?

My first semester here was one of the most challenging semesters I’ve ever had because I was getting adjusted to the school and the city and also trying to get involved and make friends. But all in all, I think this was also one of my best times I’ve had since I’ve started college.

How many classes did you take?

I only took four classes this semester so I can adjust to everything. I’m from Escondido, but I actually didn’t attend community college.

How different was it from your previous school?

I transferred here from Humboldt State, which is way up in Northern California. I think Long Beach is different from Humboldt mainly in terms of size. Humboldt was a smaller campus with a smaller student body, whereas Long Beach is huge and there’s a ton of people.

Did you join any clubs?

I joined a sorority. It’s Lambda Sigma Gamma Sorority Incorporated, a multicultural sorority here on campus.

Did you find difficult to adjust to college life or find friends?

I think that transferring here from another four year university was really good for me personally just because I knew exactly what I wanted to make of my experience here. Since starting college in 2016 I’ve been pretty academically driven, but one of my main goals transferring to LBSU was to make sure I had a solid balance of school and a social life. Joining LSG has been one of the best decisions I’ve made because I found a really great group of women who I connect with and it doesn’t feel like I transferred here so much now, it just feels like I fit.

Sara Cristina Lopez, first-year criminal justice major

How do you like LBSU so far?

I really like Long Beach State so far. It’s already given me great opportunities to explore what I’m interested in and I like the community.

How did your first semester go?

My first semester was tough, but as a whole, it went well.

How many classes did you take?

The classes were nothing like I expected they’d be. I’ve never been so independent before but it’s ultimately a good thing. I started with four classes and I’m ending the semester with three. I withdrew from one because it had nothing to do with my major.

How different was it from high school?

It’s different from high school because you have to be a lot more accountable for yourself in every way. You get to decide what you want to do and no one holds your hand, which is both liberating and intimidating.

Did you join any clubs?

In college, your success is truly your own. I joined 22 West, it’s a lot of fun and I love how I can get experience with everything they have to offer.

Did you find difficult to adjust to college life or find friends?

It was hard at first, but I slowly adjusted to everything. LBSU is becoming my second home. It honestly was pretty difficult for me to adjust to college life and find friends. I didn’t expect to be so on my own and responsible for everything, but it’s a good thing because I can rely on myself and I know I’m the only one accountable for my success. I had a hard time making new friends because it was the first time in a long time that I went to school and didn’t see the people I had built relationships with for years. It got easier with class projects and joining 22 West.