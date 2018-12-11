Take a load off before passing classes

Need a break from finals? Beginning Dec. 13, Associated Students Inc. will host multiple events throughout finals week to give students a load off from tests and relax their brains from stress.

The theme for this year’s fall finals week is rooted from the television show “Friends,” often visualized as “F•R•I•E•N•D•S” but instead of using that as the title, they substituted it with F•I•N•A•L•S. ASI will provide multiple vendors throughout each day from Dec.13 through Dec. 19.

Events start as early as 10 a.m. and go until 5 p.m.

Some of the events include henna tattoos, balloon art, puppy therapy, massage therapy provided by the Student Recreation and Wellness Center, holiday decorating and caricature artists.

Balloon Monsoon- Dec. 13, Thursday 10 a.m. – noon

Henna Tattoo- Dec. 13, Thursday 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Massage Therapy- Dec. 14, Friday 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Holiday Decorating- Dec. 13, Thursday noon – 3 p.m.

Caricature Artist- Dec. 19, Wednesday noon – 2 p.m.

Puppy Therapy Dec. 17, Monday noon – 2 p.m.

“I think the event I’m looking forward to the most is the henna tattoo,” said sophomore communications major Sarah Hicks. “I’m not allowed to have real tattoos so at least I could pretend for the time being.”

All events will be held on the second floor of the University Student Union. Special events such as yoga will be held in the SWRC.

There will also be free food in the USU Games Center Monday through Thursday until 8 p.m. On Dec. 16, Subway will be provided, on Dec. 17, Panda Express will be provided and on Dec. 18, El Pollo Loco will be provided. Snacks will be given throughout the day from the Beach Pantry.

A full schedule of finals week events is available on the ASI website.