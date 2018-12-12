In Photos: “Nine” exhibit hosts a diverse range of artistic viewpoints
The student group exhibit features art from different cultural and social perspectives.
December 12, 2018
Nine Bachelor of Fine Art students came together with a culmination of different artworks and ideas in their group exhibition, “Nine.” The name of the exhibit, while it represents the number of artists involved, is a tribute to the number nine and its many symbols, such as representing the completion of a cycle in numerology and the number of an inward voyage in tarot cards. As written in the group’s exhibit description, the meanings of “Nine” represent these ideas as the students are soon to embark on a new journey after completing their BFA degrees.