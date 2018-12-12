In Photos: “Nine” exhibit hosts a diverse range of artistic viewpoints

Nine Bachelor of Fine Art students came together with a culmination of different artworks and ideas in their group exhibition, “Nine.” The name of the exhibit, while it represents the number of artists involved, is a tribute to the number nine and its many symbols, such as representing the completion of a cycle in numerology and the number of an inward voyage in tarot cards. As written in the group’s exhibit description, the meanings of “Nine” represent these ideas as the students are soon to embark on a new journey after completing their BFA degrees.

Brenna Enos A few books in senior photography Bachelor of Fine Arts student Soledad Villa's multi-book series titled "handmedowns" which is based on Operation Wetback which was one of the biggest mass deportations during World War II. Villa collected these books among many others during library visits where she read up on history.