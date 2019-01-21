In photos: 31st annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade
This year's parade was followed by festivities at Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
Austin Brumblay and Brenna Enos, Staff Writers|January 21, 2019
Christopher Garcia, 13, of Long Beach Latino Community, Power and Justice carries a quote from Martin Luther King Jr.
Austin Brumblay | Daily 49er
Long Beach celebrated its diversity on Saturday as politicians, schools and churches marched together for the 31st annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade.
The crowd lined Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to vibrant dance, music and speeches as the 89 floats made the one mile journey down the street.
Austin Brumblay | Daily 49er
Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia greets spectators and delivers a speech as his float opens the parade.
