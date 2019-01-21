In photos: 31st annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade

Long Beach celebrated its diversity on Saturday as politicians, schools and churches marched together for the 31st annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade.

The crowd lined Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to vibrant dance, music and speeches as the 89 floats made the one mile journey down the street.

Gallery | 5 Photos Austin Brumblay | Daily 49er Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia greets spectators and delivers a speech as his float opens the parade.