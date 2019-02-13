Contemporary Dance Concert highlights student choreographers
Nine works by fourteen undergraduate choreographers will premiere at the Martha B. Knoebel Dance Theater Thursday at 8pm.
Fourteen undergraduate choreographers explore a wide range of themes from aesthetic beauty to the young adult experience in this semester’s Contemporary Dance Concert. Nine works will premiere at the Martha B. Knoebel Dance Theater Thursday through Saturday at 8 p.m. with a Saturday matinee at 2 p.m. General admission is $20 and discounted at $16 for students, senior citizens, faculty, staff and DRC members.
