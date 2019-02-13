1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Contemporary Dance Concert highlights student choreographers

Nine works by fourteen undergraduate choreographers will premiere at the Martha B. Knoebel Dance Theater Thursday at 8pm.

Paula Kiley, Multimedia Managing Editor|February 13, 2019

Fourteen undergraduate choreographers explore a wide range of themes from aesthetic beauty to the young adult experience in this semester’s Contemporary Dance Concert. Nine works will premiere at the Martha B. Knoebel Dance Theater Thursday through Saturday at 8 p.m. with a Saturday matinee at 2 p.m. General admission is $20 and discounted at $16 for students, senior citizens, faculty, staff and DRC members.

 

Gallery|5 Photos
Second year dance majors Jocelyn Magaña, Kaelie Osorio, Elizabeth Smith and Ashley Krost (front to back) perform in their self choreographed piece entitled “Dialogue.” According to Krost, “Dialogue” was originally two individual duets composed independently by duos Krost and Magaña and Smith and Osorio that later became a combined quartet. “This piece is really just an abstract way of looking at dialogue but through body language and movement,” Magaña says.

