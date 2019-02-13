Contemporary Dance Concert highlights student choreographers

Second year dance majors Jocelyn Magaña, Kaelie Osorio, Elizabeth Smith and Ashley Krost (front to back) perform in their self choreographed piece entitled “Dialogue.” According to Krost, “Dialogue” was originally two individual duets composed independently by duos Krost and Magaña and Smith and Osorio that later became a combined quartet. “This piece is really just an abstract way of looking at dialogue but through body language and movement,” Magaña says.