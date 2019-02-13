1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Daily 49er

Menu

Tinder, relationships and the era of ghosting

Aesha encourages students to swipe right on self-love

Tianna Hampton, Staff Writer|February 13, 2019

Aesha+Adams-Roberts+spoke+at-length+on+dating+issues+as+students+took+notes.
Back to Article
Back to Article

Tinder, relationships and the era of ghosting

Aesha Adams-Roberts spoke at-length on dating issues as students took notes.

Aesha Adams-Roberts spoke at-length on dating issues as students took notes.

Aesha Adams-Roberts spoke at-length on dating issues as students took notes.

Aesha Adams-Roberts spoke at-length on dating issues as students took notes.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Nervous silence quickly turned into laughter during Associated Students Inc.’s College Dating in the Age of Tinder event Tuesday night. Relationship expert Aesha Adams-Roberts kept it all the way real with students as she shared tips and spilled the tea on hookup culture, ghosting, commitment issues and sliding into direct messages.

“The number one problem with dating is that nobody’s doing it,” Adams-Roberts said. ”We’re hooking up because we don’t have social skills and we don’t have social skills because we’re hooking up.”

Dating apps such as Tinder and Plenty of Fish have made it easier and faster to meet and connect, but harder to actually date and talk in-person.

While senior health science major Ebony Blaine attended the event to receive extra credit for her communications class, she also hoped the event would shed light on healthy dating habits.

“I’m hoping it’ll highlight some of the issues that come up with social media dating as a millenial which is different and awkward especially in your twenties.” Blaine said.

While some students had more personal reasons for attending, others saw the event advertised on campus and wanted to know how they could apply it to their professional lives.

“I work in housing here and some of the conflicts we find come from social media and relationships are often affected by social media,” Dennis Johnson said. “Since I’m not on social media I wanted a better perspective.”

Adams-Roberts stressed the importance of pressing pause on the relationship we have with our phones. Instead she proposed the idea of being comfortable sitting in silence and being present with one’s self.

“People don’t fear missing out, but fear that a better option is just a swipe, like or DM away,” Adams-Roberts said.

Attendees were asked to participate in a three-minute mindfulness exercise where they were asked to notice any tension and address any underlying emotions.

The event was preceded by a 30-minute Q&A with the audience. Attendees passed the mic around and asked the love doctor whatever their hearts desired.

“After hearing her speak I feel relief.” said Chloe Weatherspoon, communications major. “I’m glad she touched on standing up for our wants and desires and having conversations about them and the importance of knowing an unhealthy relationship when you’re in one and your personal boundaries.”

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Left
  • Tinder, relationships and the era of ghosting

    Arts & Life

    Hannah Brimer highlights importance of #MeToo in latest exhibition

  • Tinder, relationships and the era of ghosting

    Arts & Life

    Will Smith as the Genie makes me blue

  • Tinder, relationships and the era of ghosting

    Arts & Life

    ‘Bad environmentalists’ attempt green humor

  • Tinder, relationships and the era of ghosting

    Arts & Life

    Chocolate Festival leaves a good taste in people’s mouths

  • Tinder, relationships and the era of ghosting

    Arts & Life

    ‘Velvet Buzzsaw’ provides insight and wit, falls short on horror

  • Tinder, relationships and the era of ghosting

    Arts & Life

    Black musicians deserve proper recognition at the Grammys

  • Tinder, relationships and the era of ghosting

    Arts & Life

    ‘Giraffe 4 Mascot’ campaign reaches new heights

  • Tinder, relationships and the era of ghosting

    Arts & Life

    Get ready for some chocolate-dipped fun Long Beach

  • Tinder, relationships and the era of ghosting

    Arts & Life

    ‘The Ted Bundy Tapes’ provide an in-depth look at the serial killer sensation

  • Tinder, relationships and the era of ghosting

    Arts & Life

    In Photos: Week of Welcome Spring 2019

Navigate Right