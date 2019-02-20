1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Daily 49er

Menu

LBSU highlights queer voices at #BlackQueerStories

The fight for acceptance for black people in LGBTQ community isn’t over.

Rachel Hanna, Staff Writer|February 20, 2019

The+%23BlackQueerStories+event+was+filled+with+open+discussions%2C+diving+deep+into+personal+stories+and+feelings+which+brought+the+evening+much+emotion.+
Back to Article
Back to Article

LBSU highlights queer voices at #BlackQueerStories

The #BlackQueerStories event was filled with open discussions, diving deep into personal stories and feelings which brought the evening much emotion.

The #BlackQueerStories event was filled with open discussions, diving deep into personal stories and feelings which brought the evening much emotion.

Rachel Hanna

The #BlackQueerStories event was filled with open discussions, diving deep into personal stories and feelings which brought the evening much emotion.

Rachel Hanna

Rachel Hanna

The #BlackQueerStories event was filled with open discussions, diving deep into personal stories and feelings which brought the evening much emotion.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The smell of jambalaya and pizza took over the room as a group of students and faculty hurried in University Student Union room 205 for a night full of sharing their authentic stories.

Attendees gathered Tuesday night to celebrate queer voices in the Black community for Associated Students Inc.’s #BlackQueerStories event.

This intimate event at Long Beach State was meant to highlight Black LGBTQ+ figures in the community, some long passed and some still prominent in order to encourage a healthy community for students on campus. The comfortable and supportive space allowed students to have conversations they might not have anywhere else.

“The goal for tonight is to have students be the authors of their stories and be their authentic selves,” said Giovanni Smith, staff member in University Outreach and School Relations. “The goal is to get students to see there have been people before that have paved the way.”

Linda Shaw, LGBTQ+ Cultural Resource Center student assistant, showed eight icons in a PowerPoint presentation to show those who attended the event that many in the past and still today have overcome obstacles.

James Baldwin showed that we as people, even with our body shapes, can do ballet,” said Angela Williams, staff member in the Multicultural Center during a group discussion. “I grew up in an area where I was segregated and couldn’t do ballet.”

Smith and Shaw said the goals of the night were to have students practice active listening, provide a judgement free zone, show compassion, think critically to respect their fellow peers and have empathy for one another.

A night filled with open discussions, diving deep into personal stories and feelings brought the evening much emotion. Students and faculty chose a quote on one of the walls that resonated with them most. As conversations began to flow and people shared, the support and respect grew  within the group.

The LGBTQ+ community has proudly taken back derogatory terms that people so carelessly throw around. Phrases such as “that’s so gay” or “queer” used to be words others used to oppress people in the LGBTQ+ community.

“Queer was a word to offend,” said Christian Lozano Cuellar, assistant director in the Office of Multicultural Affairs, Student Cultural Resource Centers and Division of Student Affairs during a group discussion. “But over time we have taken that word back and added empowerment to it.”

Maria Vasquez, a sophomore majoring in pre-production, shared a critical time in her life when she was told it is okay to be your true self during a group discussion.

“I grew up Catholic, so it was really hard because in the church it’s male or female,” Vasquez said. “We would usually go on retreats and a friend said, ‘It’s okay to be gay and it’s okay to be who you are.’ Our mentor, too, said, ‘It’s okay to be who you are’ and this really helped me.”

According to many of the LGBTQ+ students and faculty at the event, there is a degree of freedom at LBSU as it celebrates itself and acknowledges that all communities have their own battles and struggles.

“I love my school. The safety and the community,” said Ky Turk, a senior majoring in family life education. “When I go back home on the weekends, I have my school to go back to the next week.”

There are many groups on campus for the LGBTQ+ community to find their voice, comfort and express themselves including gay fraternity Delta Lambda Phi, Queers and Allies, Rainbow Cafe, Trans Empowerment Group and the LGBTQ+ Resource Center.

Attendees said they felt connected, engaged, relaxed and inspired leaving the event.

“One of my goals would be to inform LGBTQ+ African-Americans contributions to Black history and history in general and to inspire these people who came to the event,” Shaw said. “I got your faces. You were here. You were engaged. I’m happy you were here.”

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Left
  • LBSU highlights queer voices at #BlackQueerStories

    Arts & Life

    Get ready with LBSU’s ‘Cabaret’

  • LBSU highlights queer voices at #BlackQueerStories

    Arts & Life

    LBSU needs to put its money where its mouth is

  • LBSU highlights queer voices at #BlackQueerStories

    Arts & Life

    Thursday Night Live with the Long Beach Sketch Show

  • LBSU highlights queer voices at #BlackQueerStories

    Arts & Life

    Artists focus on the magic of Latinx culture

  • LBSU highlights queer voices at #BlackQueerStories

    Arts & Life

    10th annual Long Beach Comic Expo returns to its roots

  • LBSU highlights queer voices at #BlackQueerStories

    Arts & Life

    ‘Apex Legends’ changes the game

  • LBSU highlights queer voices at #BlackQueerStories

    Arts & Life

    Contemporary Dance Concert highlights student choreographers

  • LBSU highlights queer voices at #BlackQueerStories

    Arts & Life

    Tinder, relationships and the era of ghosting

  • LBSU highlights queer voices at #BlackQueerStories

    Arts & Life

    Hannah Brimer highlights importance of #MeToo in latest exhibition

  • LBSU highlights queer voices at #BlackQueerStories

    Arts & Life

    Will Smith as the Genie makes me blue

Navigate Right