Daniel Caesar’s palace

Grammy winning R&B artist Daniel Caesar is coming to Long Beach state next month.

Associated Students Inc. announced Sunday that Caesar will be performing at the Walter Pyramid for the Big Event this year.

“We want to bring the best artists and the ones that Long Beach deserves the most too,” said Ruszel Rubio, Program assistant at Beach Pride events.

Daniel Caesar won Best R&B Performance at the Grammys in 2018 and is best known for his singles “Best Part” and “Japanese Denim” as well as his album “Freudian.”

In previous years, ASI has traditionally held concerts, except for last year when it sold $10 tickets to Disneyland to 1,000 lucky students, which was met with backlash from the campus community. In a letter to the editor, a student criticized the event saying it was an irresponsible use of ASI money and that it was too exclusive, causing a lot of students to miss out.

Rubio said they chose to go to Disneyland last year because they couldn’t contract an artist like in previous years where they hosted artists such as Trey Songz, Ella Mai and Jeremih.

“This year we are trying to blow that expectation out of the water, and just come back bigger and better with this Big Event and with Daniel Caesar,” Rubio said.

ASI Senior Communications Manager James Ahumada said there will be several hundred floor tickets and thousands of general admission tickets available. The cost to put on this event is similar to the other concerts ASI have held, according to Ahumada.

The Big Event will be March 16 at 7:30 p.m. in the Walter Pyramid. Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. Feb 25 with general admission tickets costing $10 and floor tickets costing $20. Staff tickets will be available March 6 if they are any left. The Pyramid’s clear bag policy still applies.