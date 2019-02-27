1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Daily 49er

Menu

LBSU students showcase their unique works

Students came together to show that no work is ever truly finished.

Alex Lucio, Staff Writer|February 27, 2019

The+artist+Cyone+Forrest+depicts+a+sensul+living+room+scene+in+her+art+pieces+%22Home+Goodies.%22
Back to Article
Back to Article

LBSU students showcase their unique works

The artist Cyone Forrest depicts a sensul living room scene in her art pieces

The artist Cyone Forrest depicts a sensul living room scene in her art pieces "Home Goodies."

Alex Lucio

The artist Cyone Forrest depicts a sensul living room scene in her art pieces "Home Goodies."

Alex Lucio

Alex Lucio

The artist Cyone Forrest depicts a sensul living room scene in her art pieces "Home Goodies."

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Among the works featured at the student art gallery starting Feb. 24 were ceramic banana slugs, a couch cut in half propped up against a mirror, hair weave collages, photographs of extreme close ups and even art inspired by sex organs.

“It’s cool that we have multiple gallery spaces because we get so many people here as opposed to just one space where it would just be your homies,” said senior studio art major, Cyone Forrest, “You get so many viewers. It’s really exciting, it builds a community.”

A swarm of people assembled at the School of Art galleries Sunday night for the opening reception of the student exhibitions: “Sista Sista,” “Materiality,” “In The Rot,” “Family Sized Couch” and “Home Goodies.”

Forrest’s exhibition, “Home Goodies” featured a living room scene that overtly showcased male and female sex organs. She transformed ordinary furniture by adding a variety of penises, boobs and vaginas using different kinds of fabric in order to address the double standard that says women should not speak about sex publicly, while men can.

For many of the exhibiting artists, this was their first experience displaying work in a public gallery setting, including artists Andrew Phillips and Narumi Nekpenekpen.

“In the beginning I was like, ‘What’s going on’ because I’ve never experienced this before, but as I go around people have been asking me questions, so that has helped me talk about and express my pieces,” said Nekpenekpen, junior arts major, ceramics student.

Nekpenekpen included multiple ceramic statues of people, clothing items and other objects.

The young artists also insisted that their art could be displayed even though it wasn’t completely finished.

“I am not married to this layout. Even though it is a space of display and observation, it’s also a place of experimentation,” said junior fine arts, sculpture student Andrew Phillips referencing his featured work, “Family Sized Couch.”

Phillips’ exhibition was focused on how people navigate space and how individual’s perceptions dictate their memories. His installation included three large wooden construction frames, half a couch propped up against a mirror, a carpet half on the wall and half on the floor and multiple door knobs in unconventional spaces. It was based on memories from his childhood home.

“I’m just having fun, there’s no strict stone, like, this is [explicitly] what i’m doing,” Nekpenekpen said.

This installment of exhibitions runs between Feb. 24 until 28 at 5 p.m. They are located between Fine Arts Building 2 and Fine Arts Building 3 and are free to all.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Left
  • LBSU students showcase their unique works

    Arts & Life

    #BlackHisStories at LBSU showcases Black brotherhood

  • LBSU students showcase their unique works

    Arts & Life

    In Photos: Afro-Latinx Festival celebrates diversity at Museum of Latin American Art

  • LBSU students showcase their unique works

    Arts & Life

    Up and coming SoundCloud acts bring something different

  • LBSU students showcase their unique works

    Arts & Life

    LBSU’s first all-Black dance team adds more jewels

  • LBSU students showcase their unique works

    Arts & Life

    The Oscars take a shallow shot at diversity and inclusion

  • LBSU students showcase their unique works

    Arts & Life

    ‘Cabaret’ makes dazzling debut at Studio Theatre

  • LBSU students showcase their unique works

    Arts & Life

    In Photos: A Night at the Union with Katzù Oso and Yeek

  • LBSU students showcase their unique works

    Arts & Life

    Daniel Caesar’s palace

  • LBSU students showcase their unique works

    Arts & Life

    A behind the scenes look at the 2019 Contemporary Dance Concert

  • LBSU students showcase their unique works

    Arts & Life

    Get ready with LBSU’s ‘Cabaret’

Navigate Right