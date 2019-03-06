LBSU seniors get ready to graduate

“Senioritis” is in full swing as seniors at Long beach State anticipate graduation this semester. There are only a few short months until seniors are free from class and onto the next chapter of their lives.

The grad fair, held at the 49er Shops Bookstore, offers students a wide variety of accessories such as sashes and diploma frames, as well as multiple alumni sales.

“It helps graduates with the whole process, because it can be confusing,” said Esther Lagos Vilboa, a second year industrial design major who works at the bookstore. “I want to graduate, I feel excited to graduate myself.”

There were various booths surrounding the first floor of the bookstore. In one booth, students could get professional graduation pictures taken by signing up at bestgradphoto.com. Caps and gowns were included if you took graduation photos and those who signed up had the opportunity to win a candy lei.

Seniors pondered their choices of what sash and diploma frame to get for graduation with excitement and reminiscence in their eyes.

“I’m just excited to graduate and get my first degree,” said Maria Sarmiento, fourth year social work major. “I’m looking forward to my next degree hopefully. I’m going to miss the campus, I love the space.”

Employees and alumni volunteers were there to assist students with any questions they had.

“I feel like the grad fair is pretty straightforward and convenient,” Jessica Priento, fourth year social work major said. “I’m going to miss the food, the breakfast burritos on campus and the diversity.”

Future graduates can also sign up to become alumni members as a way to stay connected to the university. Becoming a member includes: a myBEACH graduation cord, an exclusive alumni licence plate frame and other special student alumni opportunities.

Bob Irwin, president of the Alumni Association, continues to volunteer on campus after fifteen years. He attended LBSU in 1964, when he majored in physics and mathematics. He was only here for two years, but had such a great experience he said he will never forget.

“I took an offer I couldn’t refuse at United Airlines in Chicago,” Irwin said. He said he is thankful for his professors and references at LBSU that made that offer possible.

Students even get the opportunity to take free cap and gown photos with no obligation to purchase them through Studio 94 Photography booth.

“It’s been really great, I thought I was ready for it to be over and it’s so surreal and it has finally hit me,” Farrah Llanes, fourth year nursing major said. “I’m leaving something that I’m comfortable with for something that I’m not comfortable with. I lived in the dorms for four years with my friends, I’m going to miss it.”

Grad fair will take place in the 49er Shops Bookstore through Thursday, March 7 between 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.