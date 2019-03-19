Proverbs guide students in life and studies

Upon entering the Dutzi gallery, visitors are met with the stark contrast of colors between the colorful screen prints compared to the black-out linocuts that, upon closer inspection, showcase different genres and techniques of printmaking.

Gallery walls are covered with poster sized prints of artworks inspired by proverbs significant to individuals’ backgrounds and experiences. They can be purchased upon contacting the artist.

“Ink 22: Proverbs” is the yearly screen print exhibition that features 44 works by students and faculty in the printmaking department.

Screen printing is one of the oldest art forms that exists, but students and faculty at LBSU modernized it for this exhibition, while still keeping some tradition alive.

“Proverbs is such a broad topic that there’s so much that could be converted, so it’s a great group exhibition because everyone has different styles and there’s so many to choose from,” said Destiny Randall, senior bachelor of fine arts, fiber student.

The straightforward theme of proverbs resulted in a wide range of works that stemmed from each artist’s personal experiences and cultures. Proverbs range from wise declarations to strict warnings, that are meant to make not only the listener, but the speaker reflect on their actions and experiences.

Many different styles of printmaking are featured in the exhibition including reliefs, etchings, woodcuts, drypoint, screenprint and linocut.

Alondra Villaneda’s piece titled “Out of the frying pan and into the fryer” is a linocut that features a graduate surrounded by typical symbols of adult life such as a baby, student loans and wedding rings, among others.

“This is something that everyone in college can relate to because [of graduation] we have relief, but then it’s like, ‘Oh I gotta pay for a house’ and your parents are like, ‘When are we getting grandkids?’” Villaneda said.

Students walked around the space and discussed their favorite pieces and standouts with each other.

“It’s interesting to pair your work with a phrase that has a deeper meaning. Proverbs are interesting because they become part of a culture,” said masters of fine art in illustration student, Eva Grello.

Her piece titled “Ask not for a lighter burden, but for broader shoulders” is a reflection of how she has been going through a hard time recently, but prefers to keep a positive outlook on her life. It features a woman holding up all the responsibilities that she must balance in her life including relationships, pets, work and home life on her shoulders. It features a unique style and the colors orange, purple and pink in a simplistic, but ornate design.

Among the other pieces featured were: “Keep your eyes peeled,” “Mas sabe el diablo por viejo que por ser diablo,” “A parrot is green wherever It goes,”, “Don’t talk to the cops”, “Misery Loves Company” and many more pieces.

“It’s a cool sampling of the student population and since they’re prints you can buy them,” Grello said.

“Ink 22: Proverbs,” “Change,” “scraped & scarred,” “Re-enactments” and “The Toilet Show” will run from noon to 5 p.m. every day from now until Thursday, March 21 at the School of Art, except for Wednesday, when the galleries stay open until 7 p.m. The galleries are situated between the Fine Arts 2 and Fine Arts 3 buildings.