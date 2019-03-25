1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.
SPECIAL ISSUE: The Doughnut Shop That Never Closes

Simone’s Donuts is known for its infamous cronuts. What’s a cronut? It’s a hybrid: half croissant, half donut. It’s not only a customer favorite, but it’s also a staff favorite for baker Radee Long.

Asjia Garner, Contributing Photographer

Simone’s Donuts is a doughnut shop that never closes. It’s open 24 hours, 365 days a year. The shop is located in Long Beach on the corner of Palo Verde Avenue and Stearns Street.

