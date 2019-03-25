Simone’s Donuts is known for its infamous cronuts. What’s a cronut? It’s a hybrid: half croissant, half donut. It’s not only a customer favorite, but it’s also a staff favorite for baker Radee Long.
SPECIAL ISSUE: The Doughnut Shop That Never Closes
Asjia Garner, Contributing Photographer
Simone’s Donuts is a doughnut shop that never closes. It’s open 24 hours, 365 days a year. The shop is located in Long Beach on the corner of Palo Verde Avenue and Stearns Street.