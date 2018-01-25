D49er Update – 1/24/18 – Go Beach letters, Browns budget and LBSU sports
January 25, 2018
Tonight on our first update of the Spring 2018 semester we recap what you missed over break with Kat Schuster, go through Governor Brown’s proposed CSU budget with James Chow and take in LBSU sports with Luke Ramirez.
Referenced Articles:
Governor Brown’s proposed final budget plan is not enough to fund Cal State system
