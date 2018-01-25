1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Daily 49er

D49er Update – 1/24/18 – Go Beach letters, Browns budget and LBSU sports

January 25, 2018

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Share On...Share on FacebookShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on RedditPin on PinterestShare on LinkedInEmail this to someone
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tonight on our first update of the Spring 2018 semester we recap what you missed over break with Kat Schuster, go through Governor Brown’s proposed CSU budget with James Chow and take in LBSU sports with Luke Ramirez.

Referenced Articles:

CSULB hosts 13th annual Greater Los Angeles MFA

What’s new at CSULB

Governor Brown’s proposed final budget plan is not enough to fund Cal State system

A calling greater than the game

Share On...Share on FacebookShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on RedditPin on PinterestShare on LinkedInEmail this to someone

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*