D49er Update 2/14/17: Commencement, General News Update and Student Poverty
February 27, 2018
This week on the update we have special guest Julia Jaynes to discuss her change.org petition to preserve CSULB’s commencement along side our editorial on the College’s poor handing of the commencement conundrum, a general news update and a discussion around student poverty and welfare.
