D49er Update 4/23/18: CSU confirms no tuition hike & LBSU Men’s Volleyball
April 25, 2018
James Chow talks about his story on CSU announcing that there will be no tuition increase next school year and Zack Handy talks about Men’s Volleyball and their performance in the first ever Big West Men’s Volleyball Tournament.
Music courtesy of bensound.com
